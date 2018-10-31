From the Open-Publishing Calendar
|Letter Writing for Justice
|Date
|Saturday November 03
|Time
|3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
|Location Details
|
The Abbey
350 Mission St, Santa Cruz
|Event Type
|Other
|Organizer/Author
|Sanctuary Santa Cruz
|
Join us as we write letters to immigrants and refugees in detention at the Otay Mesa Detention Center in San Diego and people formerly detained at West County Detention Center in Richmond.
We will have instructions on how to write the letters to meet the detention center guidelines.
Find out ways you can help in the fight to re-unite families separated by US immigration policies.
