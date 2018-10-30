From the Open-Publishing Calendar
|Health Care Revolt
|Date
|Friday November 16
|Time
|6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
|Import this event into your personal calendar.
|Location Details
|Shriners Auditorium, Sacramento, 2425 Stockton Boulevard, 95817 (Stockton Boulevard and Y Streets Free Parking in Shriners parking structure).
|Event Type
|Speaker
|Organizer/Author
|Mike Monasky
|thegeneralwelfare [at] surewest.net
|Phone
|1 916 799 1354
|
Michael Fine, MD, will talk about his book, Health Care Revolt (PM Press 2018). It will be available for purchase. Further, Dr. Fine will discuss health care problems and solutions with two panelists: David Siegel, MD, former regional director of Northern California Veterans Administration Hospitals, and Keith McCallin, a physician assistant/health care activist.
For more event information:
http://marxistschool.com/
