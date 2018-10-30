top
Related Categories: Central Valley | Health, Housing & Public Services
Health Care Revolt
Date Friday November 16
Time 6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Location Details
Shriners Auditorium, Sacramento, 2425 Stockton Boulevard, 95817 (Stockton Boulevard and Y Streets Free Parking in Shriners parking structure).
Event Type Speaker
Organizer/AuthorMike Monasky
Emailthegeneralwelfare [at] surewest.net
Phone1 916 799 1354
Michael Fine, MD, will talk about his book, Health Care Revolt (PM Press 2018). It will be available for purchase. Further, Dr. Fine will discuss health care problems and solutions with two panelists: David Siegel, MD, former regional director of Northern California Veterans Administration Hospitals, and Keith McCallin, a physician assistant/health care activist.
michaelfinemdsmall.jpg
For more event information:
http://marxistschool.com/
Added to the calendar on Tuesday Oct 30th, 2018 6:45 AM
