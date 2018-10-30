Michael Fine, MD, will talk about his book, Health Care Revolt (PM Press 2018). It will be available for purchase. Further, Dr. Fine will discuss health care problems and solutions with two panelists: David Siegel, MD, former regional director of Northern California Veterans Administration Hospitals, and Keith McCallin, a physician assistant/health care activist.







