Giants: The Global Power Elite



Peter Phillips will be discussing his latest book Giants: The Global Power Elite which takes a look at the top 300 most powerful players in world capitalism, who are currently in control of the global economy.



Peter Phillips has been a professor of Political Sociology at Sonoma State University since 1994. He is a former director of Project Censured, co-hosted the weekly Project Censored show on Pacifica Radio, and was editor/coeditor of 14 issues of Censored. He is also former president of the Media Freedom Foundation and has received many writing awards. His book will be on sale at the event.





https://revolutionaryworkers.org/peter-phi... For more event information: Added to the calendar on Monday Oct 29th, 2018 8:03 PM