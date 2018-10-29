top
SF Bay Area Indymedia
indymedia
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: East Bay | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism View other events for the week of 11/11/2018
Peter Phillips: Giants – The Global Power Elite
Date Sunday November 11
Time 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Location Details
South Berkeley Senior Center
2939 Ellis St., Berkeley
Event Type Panel Discussion
Organizer/AuthorSpeak Out Now
Giants: The Global Power Elite

Peter Phillips will be discussing his latest book Giants: The Global Power Elite which takes a look at the top 300 most powerful players in world capitalism, who are currently in control of the global economy.

Peter Phillips has been a professor of Political Sociology at Sonoma State University since 1994. He is a former director of Project Censured, co-hosted the weekly Project Censored show on Pacifica Radio, and was editor/coeditor of 14 issues of Censored. He is also former president of the Media Freedom Foundation and has received many writing awards. His book will be on sale at the event.
giants3-326x245.jpg
For more event information:
https://revolutionaryworkers.org/peter-phi...
Added to the calendar on Monday Oct 29th, 2018 8:03 PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media

We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 195.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
IMC Network
© 2000–2018 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code