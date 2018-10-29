From the Open-Publishing Calendar
|Peter Phillips: Giants – The Global Power Elite
|Date
|Sunday November 11
|Time
|7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
|Location Details
|
South Berkeley Senior Center
2939 Ellis St., Berkeley
|Event Type
|Panel Discussion
|Organizer/Author
|Speak Out Now
|
Giants: The Global Power Elite
Peter Phillips will be discussing his latest book Giants: The Global Power Elite which takes a look at the top 300 most powerful players in world capitalism, who are currently in control of the global economy.
Peter Phillips has been a professor of Political Sociology at Sonoma State University since 1994. He is a former director of Project Censured, co-hosted the weekly Project Censored show on Pacifica Radio, and was editor/coeditor of 14 issues of Censored. He is also former president of the Media Freedom Foundation and has received many writing awards. His book will be on sale at the event.
https://revolutionaryworkers.org/peter-phi...
