Brazil's 2018 Election, The Working Class, Fascism and Capitalism In Brazil
WorkWeek Radio looks at the recent election of anti-labor racist militarist Jair Bolsonaro and how the failure of the Workers Party PT brought this reactionary to power in Brazil.
Brazil's 2018 Election, The Working Class, Fascism and Capitalism With Brazilian Sao Paulo Transit Worker Fabio Bosco
Fabio Bosco, a Sao Paulo transit union activist and with the Brazilian independent trade union federation Conlutas talks about the 2018 election result with the victory of rightwing racist and militarist and the reasons for the rejection of the Workers Party PT candidate Fernando Haddad. He looks a the role of the Workers Party PT and why the working class is angry about this party and it’s corruption. He also discusses the role of the unions and the capitalist class in supporting the rightwing government. He also examines the role of social media and whats app which is owned by Facebook in the United States and made millions in illegal funding by Brazilian capitalists to influence the elections. This interview by KFPA WorkWeek Radio was done on 10/29/18.
Brazil Petrobras Petroleum Unionist On Strike Speaks Out & Social Media
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J_Y7N9GnG2I&t=7s
Brazil Transit & Public Workers Speak Out In São Paulo About Privatization & Union Busting
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2-8smEvwpL4
The Labor Movement/Class Struggle In Brazil And CSP Conlutas with Herbert Claros da Silva
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mucnEo8k7zw
Brazilian Education Workers At UESB University Speak Out In Defense Of Public Education
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ISola4mhb30
This was an interview by KPFA WorkWeek Radio on October 29, 2018.
workweek(at)kpfa.org
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.laborvideo.org
Brazil Petrobras Petroleum Unionist On Strike Speaks Out & Social Media
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J_Y7N9GnG2I&t=7s
Brazil Transit & Public Workers Speak Out In São Paulo About Privatization & Union Busting
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2-8smEvwpL4
The Labor Movement/Class Struggle In Brazil And CSP Conlutas with Herbert Claros da Silva
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mucnEo8k7zw
Brazilian Education Workers At UESB University Speak Out In Defense Of Public Education
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ISola4mhb30
§Brazilians Are Angry With Workers Party PT
The Workers Party PT was mired in corruption and involved in privatization of Petrobas nationalized oil company. This corruption allowed the rightwing and racist militarists to rise.
original image (3412x1920)
Sao Paulo Transit Union activist Fabio Bosco talks about the social and political crisis in Brazil include the role of What App and social media which was used by the capitalists to win the election of Jair Bolsonaro.
