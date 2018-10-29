From the Open-Publishing Calendar

Brazil's 2018 Election, The Working Class, Fascism and Capitalism In Brazil by KPFA WorkWeek Radio

Monday Oct 29th, 2018 3:16 PM WorkWeek Radio looks at the recent election of anti-labor racist militarist Jair Bolsonaro and how the failure of the Workers Party PT brought this reactionary to power in Brazil.





Fabio Bosco, a Sao Paulo transit union activist and with the Brazilian independent trade union federation Conlutas talks about the 2018 election result with the victory of rightwing racist and militarist and the reasons for the rejection of the Workers Party PT candidate Fernando Haddad. He looks a the role of the Workers Party PT and why the working class is angry about this party and it’s corruption. He also discusses the role of the unions and the capitalist class in supporting the rightwing government. He also examines the role of social media and whats app which is owned by Facebook in the United States and made millions in illegal funding by Brazilian capitalists to influence the elections. This interview by KFPA WorkWeek Radio was done on 10/29/18.



Additional media:



Brazil Petrobras Petroleum Unionist On Strike Speaks Out & Social Media

Brazil Petrobras Petroleum Unionist On Strike Speaks Out & Social Media



Brazil Transit & Public Workers Speak Out In São Paulo About Privatization & Union Busting

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2-8smEvwpL4



The Labor Movement/Class Struggle In Brazil And CSP Conlutas with Herbert Claros da Silva

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mucnEo8k7zw



Brazilian Education Workers At UESB University Speak Out In Defense Of Public Education

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ISola4mhb30



This was an interview by KPFA WorkWeek Radio on October 29, 2018.

workweek(at)kpfa.org

workweek(at)kpfa.org

Production of Labor Video Project



Production of Labor Video Project

The Workers Party PT was mired in corruption and involved in privatization of Petrobas nationalized oil company. This corruption allowed the rightwing and racist militarists to rise.

Sao Paulo Transit Union activist Fabio Bosco talks about the social and political crisis in Brazil include the role of What App and social media which was used by the capitalists to win the election of Jair Bolsonaro.