top
SF Bay Area Indymedia
indymedia
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Americas | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism | Labor & Workers
Brazil's 2018 Election, The Working Class, Fascism and Capitalism In Brazil
by KPFA WorkWeek Radio
Monday Oct 29th, 2018 3:16 PM
WorkWeek Radio looks at the recent election of anti-labor racist militarist Jair Bolsonaro and how the failure of the Workers Party PT brought this reactionary to power in Brazil.
brazil_sao_paulo_teachers.jpg
Brazil's 2018 Election, The Working Class, Fascism and Capitalism With Brazilian Sao Paulo Transit Worker Fabio Bosco

Fabio Bosco, a Sao Paulo transit union activist and with the Brazilian independent trade union federation Conlutas talks about the 2018 election result with the victory of rightwing racist and militarist and the reasons for the rejection of the Workers Party PT candidate Fernando Haddad. He looks a the role of the Workers Party PT and why the working class is angry about this party and it’s corruption. He also discusses the role of the unions and the capitalist class in supporting the rightwing government. He also examines the role of social media and whats app which is owned by Facebook in the United States and made millions in illegal funding by Brazilian capitalists to influence the elections. This interview by KFPA WorkWeek Radio was done on 10/29/18.

Additional media:

Brazil Petrobras Petroleum Unionist On Strike Speaks Out & Social Media
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J_Y7N9GnG2I&t=7s

Brazil Transit & Public Workers Speak Out In São Paulo About Privatization & Union Busting
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2-8smEvwpL4

The Labor Movement/Class Struggle In Brazil And CSP Conlutas with Herbert Claros da Silva
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mucnEo8k7zw

Brazilian Education Workers At UESB University Speak Out In Defense Of Public Education
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ISola4mhb30

This was an interview by KPFA WorkWeek Radio on October 29, 2018.
workweek(at)kpfa.org
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio

Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.laborvideo.org
https://youtu.be/vzp06yyRQx0
§Brazilians Are Angry With Workers Party PT
by KPFA WorkWeek Radio Monday Oct 29th, 2018 3:16 PM
brazil_fora_temer.jpg
The Workers Party PT was mired in corruption and involved in privatization of Petrobas nationalized oil company. This corruption allowed the rightwing and racist militarists to rise.
https://youtu.be/vzp06yyRQx0
§Sao Paulo Transit Unionist Fabio Bosco
by KPFA WorkWeek Radio Monday Oct 29th, 2018 3:16 PM
sm_img_3509.jpg
original image (3412x1920)
Sao Paulo Transit Union activist Fabio Bosco talks about the social and political crisis in Brazil include the role of What App and social media which was used by the capitalists to win the election of Jair Bolsonaro.
https://youtu.be/vzp06yyRQx0
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media

We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 195.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
IMC Network
© 2000–2018 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code