California Jews express heartbreak over recent white supremacist killings in I-80 banner. by J.A.I.C.

Monday Oct 29th, 2018 11:36 AM

Local Jews hung a banner over Interstate 80 in Berkeley to express their heartbreak over recent racist and anti-Semitic violence against Jewish worshippers in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, against Black Americans in the Louisville, Kentucky area, and against Palestinians in Gaza.