original image (4032x3024)
BERKELEY, Oct. 29, 2018 - Local Jews hung a banner over Interstate 80 in Berkeley to express their heartbreak over recent racist and anti-Semitic violence against Jewish worshippers in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, against Black Americans in the Louisville, Kentucky area, and against Palestinians in Gaza. As the sun rose this morning the banner was visible to thousands of commuters heading toward San Francisco.
The banner reads, "💔 [broken heart symbol] to Pittsburgh Louisville and Gaza from Jewish antifascists in California."
BERKELEY, Oct. 29, 2018 - Local Jews hung a banner over Interstate 80 in Berkeley to express their heartbreak over recent racist and anti-Semitic violence against Jewish worshippers in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, against Black Americans in the Louisville, Kentucky area, and against Palestinians in Gaza. As the sun rose this morning the banner was visible to thousands of commuters heading toward San Francisco.
The banner reads, "💔 [broken heart symbol] to Pittsburgh Louisville and Gaza from Jewish antifascists in California."
Contact:
jaic.2018 [at] protonmail.com
###
