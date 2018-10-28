From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Australian politicians are starting to sound alarmingly like Trump
Australian politicians are starting to sound alarmingly like Trump. From the Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton trying to scare Melbournians from going out to dinner [1,2], to politicians thundering in Federal Parliament about a 'final solution' and an end to non-white immigration [3], and the Minister for Indigenous Affairs eagerly voting for a Neo-Nazi slogan [4]. We know that politics like this sees a spike in racist abuse towards our communities [5]. But we are standing up.
Aboriginal, Torres Strait Islander and non-European migrant peoples make up 25% of the voting population. We have the power to penalise politicians at the ballot box for trying to divide us, and encouraging hate and fear in this country.
So that's exactly what we are doing right now, with a powerful new message that spells out what's at stake.
See a video at https://colourcode.org.au/share-noracisminpolitics of Victorian Colour Code members telling politicians to protect our rights during this election in Victoria on 24 November.
Colour Code members have said that having their voices heard is important to them. So we launched our #NoRacismInPolitics campaign.
We put every political party on notice. We'll independently assess their words, actions and policies to let our communities know exactly what electing them means for us.
Although these parties will go to any lengths to get their messages of hate as far and wide as possible,6 we have people power on our side.
When an election is around the corner, our communities always come under fire. And politicians fail to stand up for our rights and safety in a meaningful way.
It's clear that this politics of division aims to stoke distrust and cynicism amongst neighbours, when instead we should be voting on solutions for all of our futures.
The #NoRacismInPolitics campaign is an unapologetic show of solidarity and diversity, showing politicians that we are coming together to say enough.
Colour Code members have made it clear — this Victorian election is our opportunity to warn politicians: If they don't stand for our rights, we won't stand for them.
It doesn't matter which party they are from, or how nice they are at community functions – we are going to campaign in our communities and penalise any political party that uses racism as a weapon.
In determination,
Roj, for the Colour Code team
References:
[1] 'Peter Dutton says Victorians scared to go out because of 'African gang violence', The Guardian, 2 January 2018
[2] 'Liberals accused of 'racist dog whistling' over anti-gangs flyer', Sydney Morning Herald, 12 July 2018
[3] 'Senator honours White Australia Policy in first speech and calls for 'final solution' on immigration', The Age, 14 August 2018
[4] ''It's OK to be white' is not a joke, it's careless politicians helping the far right', The Guardian, 16 October 2018
[5] 'New figures show 34 per cent jump in race discrimination reports in Victoria', Victorian Equal Opportunity and Human Rights Commission, 16 July 2018
[6] 'Cormack Foundation to give Liberals $8.5m under pre-poll peace deal', The Age, 26 October 2018.
Colour Code is powered by GetUp. We are an independent movement for Aboriginal, Torres Strait Islander, and migrant communities to speak, advocate and organise around issues of racial justice.
Colour Code is powered by GetUp. We are an independent movement for Aboriginal, Torres Strait Islander, and migrant communities to speak, advocate and organise around issues of racial justice.
