|TZUTU KAN: Mayan Hip Hop Presentation and Performance
|Date
|Thursday November 15
|Time
|4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
|Location Details
|
Kresge Town Hall, UCSC
Santa Cruz, California
|Event Type
|Concert/Show
|Organizer/Author
|American Indian Resource Center at UCSC
|
TZUTU KAN, hailing from what the Maya considered the belly
button of the Universe—Lake Atitlan in the central Guatemala highlands—is a painter, sculptor, bio-builder, activist in the defense of native peoples, and hip hop artist who lays down rhymes in the ancient Mayan languages of Tz’utujil, Kaqchikel, and K'ichee'.
https://www.facebook.com/events/1724200036...
