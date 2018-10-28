INDIGETHANX is an alternative celebration to Thanksgiving. It provides the America Indian Resource Center the opportunity to share traditional native foods and tribal foods traditions. Everyone is welcome to this special event. This year we will be hosting a dinner so come hungry!



Seating is outside, please dress comfortably.



https://www.facebook.com/events/4802003558... For more event information:

Added to the calendar on Sunday Oct 28th, 2018 12:25 AM