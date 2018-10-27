top
SF Bay Area Indymedia
indymedia
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Health, Housing & Public Services
Measure M: The Facts About Relocation Assistance
by Yes on M: SC for Rent Control
Saturday Oct 27th, 2018 4:30 PM
Much of the debate about Measure M has involved the amount of Relocation Assistance that landlords are required to pay in certain situations. For most tenants, the amount is calculated as 6 times the HUD Fair Market Rate for a similar size rental, but this does NOT equate to the actual amount of rent that tenants pay in Santa Cruz - this amount adds up to less than 4 months' rent on the open market in all cases.
sm_santa_cruz_rent_control_relocation_assistance.jpg
original image (946x1000)
In addition to the up front costs of paying a deposit and first month's rent for a new apartment, tenants in Santa Cruz must also pay for moving and storage expenses, numerous application fees, and some will need to pay extra for temporary housing in a motel or another costly short term rental, while they try to secure a new home. Considering these costs that tenants face when they are forced out due to no fault of their own, Relocation Assistance is neither "too extreme" nor "too expensive" - it is just barely adequate to enable these people to remain a part of our community.

Please spread the word, and ask everyone you know in Santa Cruz to vote YES on M!


https://www.facebook.com/screntcontrol/
https://santacruzrentcontrol.org/
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media

We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 50.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
IMC Network
© 2000–2018 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code