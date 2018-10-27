From the Open-Publishing Calendar

From the Open-Publishing Newswire

Indybay Feature

Measure M: The Facts About Relocation Assistance by Yes on M: SC for Rent Control

Saturday Oct 27th, 2018 4:30 PM

Much of the debate about Measure M has involved the amount of Relocation Assistance that landlords are required to pay in certain situations. For most tenants, the amount is calculated as 6 times the HUD Fair Market Rate for a similar size rental, but this does NOT equate to the actual amount of rent that tenants pay in Santa Cruz - this amount adds up to less than 4 months' rent on the open market in all cases.