Measure M: The Facts About Relocation Assistance
Much of the debate about Measure M has involved the amount of Relocation Assistance that landlords are required to pay in certain situations. For most tenants, the amount is calculated as 6 times the HUD Fair Market Rate for a similar size rental, but this does NOT equate to the actual amount of rent that tenants pay in Santa Cruz - this amount adds up to less than 4 months' rent on the open market in all cases.
original image (946x1000)
In addition to the up front costs of paying a deposit and first month's rent for a new apartment, tenants in Santa Cruz must also pay for moving and storage expenses, numerous application fees, and some will need to pay extra for temporary housing in a motel or another costly short term rental, while they try to secure a new home. Considering these costs that tenants face when they are forced out due to no fault of their own, Relocation Assistance is neither "too extreme" nor "too expensive" - it is just barely adequate to enable these people to remain a part of our community.
Please spread the word, and ask everyone you know in Santa Cruz to vote YES on M!
https://www.facebook.com/screntcontrol/
