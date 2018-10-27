From the Open-Publishing Calendar

49th Anniversary of People's Park - rally and concert by Rubble

Saturday Oct 27th, 2018 1:04 PM

Hear 2.5 hours of uncut audio from the rally and concert. Activists speak on the history and current issues in the struggle, organizing against the UC Berkeley administrations latest attempt to pave the park over for student and homeless housing. Several good local bands play sets. Distribute widely. (2hrs. 30min.)

Listen now: <audio preload="none" src="https://www.indybay.org/uploads/2018/10/27/peoples_park_49th_anniv..mp3" controls="controls"></audio>

