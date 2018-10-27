From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay FeatureRelated Categories: East Bay | Arts + Action | Health, Housing & Public Services
49th Anniversary of People's Park - rally and concert
Hear 2.5 hours of uncut audio from the rally and concert. Activists speak on the history and current issues in the struggle, organizing against the UC Berkeley administrations latest attempt to pave the park over for student and homeless housing. Several good local bands play sets. Distribute widely. (2hrs. 30min.)
Listen now:
Copy the code below to embed this audio into a web page:
Download Audio (347.4mb)
Download Audio (347.4mb)
audio
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
► ▼ IMC Network