From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay FeatureRelated Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Police State & Prisons View other events for the week of 10/28/2018
|Prisoner Letter Writing: MOVE 9
|Date
|Sunday October 28
|Time
|1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
|Import this event into your personal calendar.
|Location Details
|
SubRosa Community Space
703 Pacific Ave, Santa Cruz
|Event Type
|Other
|Organizer/Author
|SubRosa Community Space
|
Two of the MOVE 9 were released recently and two more are up for parole next month. Come learn about the history and current situation, write to those who remain in prison and learn how you can help support parole. Materials and postage and snacks provided.
https://whyy.org/articles/mike-africa-sr-member-of-the-move-9-released-after-40-years-in-prison/
https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2018/jul/31/debbie-sims-africa-mike-jr-black-liberation-orphan-move-nine-philadelphia
Sign the petition:
https://www.causes.com/campaigns/92454-free-the-move-9
original image (1024x794)
For more event information:Added to the calendar on Friday Oct 26th, 2018 2:14 PM
https://www.facebook.com/events/2057690040...
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
► ▼ IMC Network