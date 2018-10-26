top
Prisoner Letter Writing: MOVE 9
Date Sunday October 28
Time 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Location Details
SubRosa Community Space
703 Pacific Ave, Santa Cruz
Organizer/AuthorSubRosa Community Space
Two of the MOVE 9 were released recently and two more are up for parole next month. Come learn about the history and current situation, write to those who remain in prison and learn how you can help support parole. Materials and postage and snacks provided.

https://whyy.org/articles/mike-africa-sr-member-of-the-move-9-released-after-40-years-in-prison/

https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2018/jul/31/debbie-sims-africa-mike-jr-black-liberation-orphan-move-nine-philadelphia

Sign the petition:
https://www.causes.com/campaigns/92454-free-the-move-9
sm_move_9.jpg
original image (1024x794)
For more event information:
https://www.facebook.com/events/2057690040...
