



https://whyy.org/articles/mike-africa-sr-member-of-the-move-9-released-after-40-years-in-prison/



https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2018/jul/31/debbie-sims-africa-mike-jr-black-liberation-orphan-move-nine-philadelphia



Sign the petition:

https://www.causes.com/campaigns/92454-free-the-move-9 Two of the MOVE 9 were released recently and two more are up for parole next month. Come learn about the history and current situation, write to those who remain in prison and learn how you can help support parole. Materials and postage and snacks provided.Sign the petition:

original image (1024x794)

https://www.facebook.com/events/2057690040... For more event information: Added to the calendar on Friday Oct 26th, 2018 2:14 PM