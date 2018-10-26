From the Open-Publishing Calendar
|Saturday November 03
|12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
SubRosa Community Space
703 Pacific Ave, Santa Cruz
|SubRosa Community Space
Capitalism sucks and is killing us. The RRFM is a chance to bring in the old things that you aren't using any more AND/OR pick up some great new things! Bring clothes, toys, home and garage, and food. Please check in with the organizers when you get here. Bring stuff if you want but come either way.
