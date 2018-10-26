The idea of Armistice100 evolved late in 2017 when a few members of Veterans For Peace Chapter 11 Santa Cruz reflected on the upcoming 100th anniversary of Armistice Day on November 11 of this year, 2018. We decided that the time was right for fostering more peace in our community, our nation, and in the world. Armistice Day, the holiday dedicated to peace, no longer exists in the United States; it was renamed Veterans Day in 1954. But its plea for peace in the world is now a sad reminder that the last 100 years have been anything but peaceful. We decided to go to work creating a network of individuals and groups who together strive to resurrect the bold intention of Armistice Day 1918.



Doors will open at 6:30 for a lovely evening including some of the area’s finest singing groups and choirs featuring the Pacific Voices, Sheila Willey, the Unitarian Universalist "Just in Time" Choir, the Inner Light Music and Arts Ministry, Coleen Douglas and Friends, United Methodist Music Team, Steve Bare and Gail Swain, the Healer Trio, and Tatanka Bricca.



The concert is hosted by Armistice100, Veterans For Peace, the United Methodist Churches of SC, and the Womans International League for Peace and Freedom (WILPF). A suggested donation is $15, but not required.

