Documenting the San José Marriott Strike by RiseUp

Thursday Oct 25th, 2018 8:42 PM

Photo Credit: Unite Here Local 19

These photos document some of the actions in front of the San José Marriott hotel since an historic strike began in early October. Photos are courtesy of Unite Here Local 19.



Marriott employees are calling for increased wages, job security and workplace safety. Unite Here wants to change the lives of all workers in the industry with this strike which is affecting a total of 23 hotels in eight cities. In San José workers wore red t-shirts emblazoned with the slogan “One Job Should Be Enough”. Many Marriott employees say they have to work two or three jobs to support themselves.



Community members including Sharat G. Lin, board member of San José Peace and Justice Center, and the Raging Grannies joined the rally of October 20th to support the workers. The Raging Grannies sang about solidarity with strikers in Spanish. A nearby celebration of Dia de los Muertos plus the workers' action made for a jam packed downtown on a warm afternoon.



