If We Don't Get It Shut It Down! AFSCME 3299 Workers Strike UCSF Mission Bay Campus
Hundreds of AFSCME 3299 UCSF workers who were on strike were joined by CWA UPTE workers and Unite Here Local 2 Marriott strikers on October 24, 2018 as part of a three day strike against privatization, outsourcing and attacks on workers conditions and benefits.
If We Don't Get It Shut It Down! AFSCME 3299 Workers Strike UCSF Mission Bay & Are Joined by CWA UPTE and Unite Here Local 2 Marriott Strikers
AFSCME 3299 workers joined by CWA UPTE workers and striking Unite Here Local 2 Marriott strikers at the UC Mission Bay campus on October 24,2018 in San Francisco rallied, danced and spoke out about the threats of the UC Regents and executives to contract out their work to lower paid workers. The UC management are also attacking their wages, healthcare and want to privatize their pensions and give control of some of them to Regents on the UC Board.
The UC Regents and managers are spending billions on new construction to establish a for profit healthcare enterprise and according to workers they are outsourcing large number of jobs to increase the profits of their healthcare plans. The Marriott workers are facing similar attacks on the living conditions and ability to survive in the Bay Area. Lt. Governor Gavin Newsom who is also a Regent at UC and who the unions are supporting for Governor has not joined the picket lines and supported this workers struggle against privatization and outsourcing.
Additional media:
UC Regents & Bosses STOP Outsourcing Our Jobs! UCSF AFSCME 3299 & CWA UPTE Workers Picket
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PpJ-PNjRC84
AFSCME3299 UC Strike Leader Kathryn Lybarger Interviewed And SF Unite Here 2 Marriott Strikers Speak Out
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/ww10-21-18-afscme3299-uc-strike-and-sf-unite-here-2-marriott-strike
"Stop The Destruction Of Our UC Public Pensions” Report By CWA UPTE At UCSF
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C9NxaYYVUIE&t=47s
Janet Must Go! UC Workers Want UC Pres Napolitano Out
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=htslfoHPWvY&t=4s
Stop Attacking Our Benefits! UCSF AFSCME 3299 Workers Strike UCSF
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8-wGeBUaG04
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.laborvideo.org
§CWA UPTE Workers Join The Lines
UCSF CWA UPTE workers joined the picket lines of the strike. UC regents and managers are outsourcing more and more of their work.
UC workers are angry as the UC regents and executives spend billions on new buildings and privatization of healthcare facilities while attacking the UC workers.
AFSCME 3299 UCSF workers rallied on the streets next to UCSF Children's Hospital at Mission Bay.
