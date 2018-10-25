From the Open-Publishing Calendar

If We Don't Get It Shut It Down! AFSCME 3299 Workers Strike UCSF Mission Bay Campus by Labor Video Project

Thursday Oct 25th, 2018 11:51 AM Hundreds of AFSCME 3299 UCSF workers who were on strike were joined by CWA UPTE workers and Unite Here Local 2 Marriott strikers on October 24, 2018 as part of a three day strike against privatization, outsourcing and attacks on workers conditions and benefits.

AFSCME 3299 workers joined by CWA UPTE workers and striking Unite Here Local 2 Marriott strikers at the UC Mission Bay campus on October 24,2018 in San Francisco rallied, danced and spoke out about the threats of the UC Regents and executives to contract out their work to lower paid workers. The UC management are also attacking their wages, healthcare and want to privatize their pensions and give control of some of them to Regents on the UC Board.



The UC Regents and managers are spending billions on new construction to establish a for profit healthcare enterprise and according to workers they are outsourcing large number of jobs to increase the profits of their healthcare plans. The Marriott workers are facing similar attacks on the living conditions and ability to survive in the Bay Area. Lt. Governor Gavin Newsom who is also a Regent at UC and who the unions are supporting for Governor has not joined the picket lines and supported this workers struggle against privatization and outsourcing.



Production of Labor Video Project

UCSF CWA UPTE workers joined the picket lines of the strike. UC regents and managers are outsourcing more and more of their work.

UC workers are angry as the UC regents and executives spend billions on new buildings and privatization of healthcare facilities while attacking the UC workers.

AFSCME 3299 UCSF workers rallied on the streets next to UCSF Children's Hospital at Mission Bay.