From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay FeatureRelated Categories: San Francisco | Health, Housing & Public Services | Labor & Workers | Police State & Prisons View other events for the week of 11/ 8/2018
|Mission Neighbors: Stand Up for Sex Workers' Rights and Safety!
|Date
|Thursday November 08
|Time
|7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
|Import this event into your personal calendar.
|Location Details
|Redstone Building 2940 16th Street, #217 @Capp Street
|Event Type
|Panel Discussion
|Organizer/Author
|Rachel West
|radmissionneighbors [at] gmail.com
|
Join us for a community meeting and discussion on:
- opposing increased policing of sex workers, homeless people and other poor people.
- Decriminalization and alternatives to policing
- Sharing strategies for supporting vulnerable neighbors
RAD Mission Neighbors fights against efforts to "eradicate" sex workers and the homeless from the Mission. Help us in opposing the targeting of our most marginalized neighbors.
Co-hosted by St. James Infirmary and US PROStitutes Collective
For more event information:Added to the calendar on Thursday Oct 25th, 2018 10:33 AM
https://www.facebook.com/events/2144132272...
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
► ▼ IMC Network