Join us for a community meeting and discussion on:



- opposing increased policing of sex workers, homeless people and other poor people.



- Decriminalization and alternatives to policing



- Sharing strategies for supporting vulnerable neighbors



RAD Mission Neighbors fights against efforts to "eradicate" sex workers and the homeless from the Mission. Help us in opposing the targeting of our most marginalized neighbors.



Co-hosted by St. James Infirmary and US PROStitutes Collective







