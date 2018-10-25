top
San Francisco | Health, Housing & Public Services | Labor & Workers | Police State & Prisons
Mission Neighbors: Stand Up for Sex Workers' Rights and Safety!
Date Thursday November 08
Time 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Location Details
Redstone Building 2940 16th Street, #217 @Capp Street
Event Type Panel Discussion
Organizer/AuthorRachel West
Emailradmissionneighbors [at] gmail.com
Join us for a community meeting and discussion on:

- opposing increased policing of sex workers, homeless people and other poor people.

- Decriminalization and alternatives to policing

- Sharing strategies for supporting vulnerable neighbors

RAD Mission Neighbors fights against efforts to "eradicate" sex workers and the homeless from the Mission. Help us in opposing the targeting of our most marginalized neighbors.

Co-hosted by St. James Infirmary and US PROStitutes Collective
rad_mission_neighbors_san_francisco.jpg
