From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay FeatureRelated Categories: East Bay | Government & Elections View other events for the week of 10/28/2018
|Green Power Rally with Jill Stein and 4 Bay Area candidates
|Date
|Sunday October 28
|Time
|6:30 PM - 8:30 PM
|Import this event into your personal calendar.
|Location Details
|South Berkeley Senior Center, 2939 Ellis St., Berkeley (2 blocks from Ashby BART)
|Event Type
|Other
|Organizer/Author
|Green Party
|
Green Party 2016 Presidential Candidate, Dr. Jill Stein joins Bay Area
Green Party Candidates in the November 6th Election, Laura Wells, Aidan Hill, Saied Karamooz, and Mike Murphy. Join us at this Green Power Rally to hear the candidates' visions for social and environmental justice and a Green future! Advance tickets available via Eventbrite: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/green-power-rally-1028-tickets-51380686015
For more event information:Added to the calendar on Thursday Oct 25th, 2018 6:08 AM
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/green-power-r...
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
► ▼ IMC Network