View other events for the week of 10/28/2018
Green Power Rally with Jill Stein and 4 Bay Area candidates
Date Sunday October 28
Time 6:30 PM - 8:30 PM
South Berkeley Senior Center, 2939 Ellis St., Berkeley (2 blocks from Ashby BART)
Organizer/AuthorGreen Party
Green Party 2016 Presidential Candidate, Dr. Jill Stein joins Bay Area
Green Party Candidates in the November 6th Election, Laura Wells, Aidan Hill, Saied Karamooz, and Mike Murphy. Join us at this Green Power Rally to hear the candidates' visions for social and environmental justice and a Green future! Advance tickets available via Eventbrite: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/green-power-rally-1028-tickets-51380686015
Added to the calendar on Thursday Oct 25th, 2018 6:08 AM
