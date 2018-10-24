Rally in solidarity with the transgender community, in response to federal threats on trans civil rights.



There will be coffee and pastries provided.



Mitin en solidaridad con la comunidad transgénero, en respuesta a las amenazas federales a los derechos civiles trans.



Proveemos café y pan.



https://www.facebook.com/events/2106809232...

Added to the calendar on Wednesday Oct 24th, 2018 3:27 PM