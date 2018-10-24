From the Open-Publishing Calendar
|Trans Rights Are Human Rights!
|Date
|Friday October 26
|Time
|5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
|Location Details
|
Santa Cruz Town Clock
Water St. & Pacific Ave., Santa Cruz
|Event Type
|Protest
|Organizer/Author
|Diversity Center Transgender Program
|
Rally in solidarity with the transgender community, in response to federal threats on trans civil rights.
There will be coffee and pastries provided.
-------------------------------------------------------
Mitin en solidaridad con la comunidad transgénero, en respuesta a las amenazas federales a los derechos civiles trans.
Proveemos café y pan.
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/2106809232...
https://www.facebook.com/events/2106809232...
