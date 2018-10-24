From the Open-Publishing Calendar

Over 300 Attend UCSC’s “No Place Like Home” Forum in Santa Cruz by SEIU Local 521

Wednesday Oct 24th, 2018 2:59 PM

On October 18, over 300 people gathered at the Santa Cruz Civic Auditorium for UCSC’s “No Place Like Home” forum. The event revealed the results of months of research by UCSC students into how the local housing crisis is impacting Santa Cruz residents. As part of the study, hundreds of members of our union took part in surveys and interviews with students.