View other events for the week of 11/ 8/2018
WFF Presents: Abundant Land
Date Thursday November 08
Time 7:00 PM - 9:30 PM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Location Details
Appleton Event Lounge, 410 Rodriguez St., Downtown Watsonville
Event Type Screening
Organizer/AuthorWatsonville Film Festival
Abundant Land is a one-hour documentary about a Hawaiian community on Moloka’i opposing the biotech industry’s use of the island to test genetically engineered seeds. Agrochemical biotech corporations, including Monsanto and Mycogen Seeds, are depleting Moloka’i’s topsoil and fresh water while contributing to dust storms that spread pesticides into the ocean and surrounding communities.

Abundant Land also offers a historical look at the intrusion and political underpinnings of chemical-intensive farming in Hawaii while portraying the rich legacy of traditional Hawaiian land management and farming self-sufficiency.

The film’s narrative develops through a series of personal and community stories as the documentary follows several dedicated residents who seek transparency about the agrochemical testing being done on their island, and their ensuing efforts to heal and repair it. From initial grassroots efforts that give rise to organized actions, Moloka’i residents learn through leadership and study, to use permaculture techniques to restore an integrated food system based on ancient Hawaiian farming practices.

Director Natasha Florentino will be in attendance. Special guest: Dr. Ann Lopez, Director of the Center for Farmworker Families.

This free event is part of the "Healthy Community Film Series." Donations welcome.

View Trailer: https://youtu.be/_HUByKlglVU

The Harbourton Foundation and the Pájaro Valley Community Health Trust provided generous funding for this project.
Added to the calendar on Wednesday Oct 24th, 2018 2:12 PM
