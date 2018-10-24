



Abundant Land also offers a historical look at the intrusion and political underpinnings of chemical-intensive farming in Hawaii while portraying the rich legacy of traditional Hawaiian land management and farming self-sufficiency.



The film’s narrative develops through a series of personal and community stories as the documentary follows several dedicated residents who seek transparency about the agrochemical testing being done on their island, and their ensuing efforts to heal and repair it. From initial grassroots efforts that give rise to organized actions, Moloka’i residents learn through leadership and study, to use permaculture techniques to restore an integrated food system based on ancient Hawaiian farming practices.



Director Natasha Florentino will be in attendance. Special guest: Dr. Ann Lopez, Director of the Center for Farmworker Families.



This free event is part of the "Healthy Community Film Series." Donations welcome.



View Trailer:



