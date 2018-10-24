top
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Drug War | Health, Housing & Public Services
Harm Reduction Coalition of Santa Cruz County Meeting
Date Monday November 19
Time 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Location Details
Santa Cruz Downtown Library - Upstairs Meeting Room
224 Church Street, Santa Cruz
Event Type Meeting
Organizer/AuthorHarm Reduction Coalition of Santa Cruz County
Let's regroup before the end of the year to review where we are working, where we are going and how we can finish 2018 on a strong note.


The Harm Reduction Coalition of SC County is a group committed to supporting access to Harm Reduction Services in Santa Cruz County. We welcome all.

https://www.facebook.com/harmreductioncoalitionofsantacruzcounty/
For more event information:
https://www.facebook.com/events/1649380844...
Added to the calendar on Wednesday Oct 24th, 2018 1:49 PM
