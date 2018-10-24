





The Harm Reduction Coalition of SC County is a group committed to supporting access to Harm Reduction Services in Santa Cruz County. We welcome all.



https://www.facebook.com/harmreductioncoalitionofsantacruzcounty/ Let's regroup before the end of the year to review where we are working, where we are going and how we can finish 2018 on a strong note.The Harm Reduction Coalition of SC County is a group committed to supporting access to Harm Reduction Services in Santa Cruz County. We welcome all.



https://www.facebook.com/events/1649380844... For more event information: Added to the calendar on Wednesday Oct 24th, 2018 1:49 PM