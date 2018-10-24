From the Open-Publishing Calendar
|Harm Reduction Coalition of Santa Cruz County Meeting
|Date
|Monday November 19
|Time
|6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
|Location Details
|
Santa Cruz Downtown Library - Upstairs Meeting Room
224 Church Street, Santa Cruz
|Event Type
|Meeting
|Organizer/Author
|Harm Reduction Coalition of Santa Cruz County
|
Let's regroup before the end of the year to review where we are working, where we are going and how we can finish 2018 on a strong note.
The Harm Reduction Coalition of SC County is a group committed to supporting access to Harm Reduction Services in Santa Cruz County. We welcome all.
https://www.facebook.com/harmreductioncoalitionofsantacruzcounty/
For more event information:Added to the calendar on Wednesday Oct 24th, 2018 1:49 PM
https://www.facebook.com/events/1649380844...
