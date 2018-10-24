top
Santa Cruz Post Office Adds Permanent Iron Fence to Keep Out Those without Housing
by Keith McHenry
Wednesday Oct 24th, 2018 1:11 PM
A day after we share food with over 200 people, the Post Office adds a permanent iron fence to keep out those without housing. This after announcing the closing of the River Street city run camp and the fencing off of the parks and closing toilets. Still the city and county take in $3.3 million for homeless assistance.
sm_santa_cruz_post_office_anti_homeless_architecture_fence_1.jpg
original image (960x720)
Food Not Bombs protested this cruel war on our poor at the Tuesday, October 23, 2018 City Council Meeting at Santa Cruz City Hall.
https://www.facebook.com/groups/SantaCruzF...
§Food Not Bombs Sharing Food Outside of the Santa Cruz Post Office
by Keith McHenry Wednesday Oct 24th, 2018 1:11 PM
sm_santa_cruz_post_office_anti_homeless_architecture_fence_2.jpg
original image (960x720)
https://www.facebook.com/groups/SantaCruzF...
§Removing the Temporary Fence
by Keith McHenry Wednesday Oct 24th, 2018 1:11 PM
sm_santa_cruz_post_office_anti_homeless_architecture_fence_3.jpg
original image (960x720)
https://www.facebook.com/groups/SantaCruzF...
§
by Keith McHenry Wednesday Oct 24th, 2018 1:11 PM
sm_santa_cruz_post_office_anti_homeless_architecture_fence_4.jpg
original image (960x720)
https://www.facebook.com/groups/SantaCruzF...
§
by Keith McHenry Wednesday Oct 24th, 2018 1:11 PM
sm_santa_cruz_post_office_anti_homeless_architecture_fence_5.jpg
original image (960x720)
https://www.facebook.com/groups/SantaCruzF...
§Food Not Bombs at Santa Cruz City Hall
by Keith McHenry Wednesday Oct 24th, 2018 1:11 PM
sm_food_not_bombs_santa_cruz_city_hall_1.jpg
original image (960x720)
https://www.facebook.com/groups/SantaCruzF...
§
by Keith McHenry Wednesday Oct 24th, 2018 1:11 PM
sm_food_not_bombs_santa_cruz_city_hall_2.jpg
original image (960x720)
https://www.facebook.com/groups/SantaCruzF...
§
by Keith McHenry Wednesday Oct 24th, 2018 1:11 PM
sm_food_not_bombs_santa_cruz_city_hall_3.jpg
original image (960x720)
https://www.facebook.com/groups/SantaCruzF...
§Mr. Postmaster: Tear Down This Fence!
by Keith McHenry Wednesday Oct 24th, 2018 1:11 PM
sm_food_not_bombs_santa_cruz_city_hall_4.jpg
original image (960x720)
https://www.facebook.com/groups/SantaCruzF...
