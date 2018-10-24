From the Open-Publishing Calendar

Santa Cruz Post Office Adds Permanent Iron Fence to Keep Out Those without Housing by Keith McHenry

Wednesday Oct 24th, 2018 1:11 PM

A day after we share food with over 200 people, the Post Office adds a permanent iron fence to keep out those without housing. This after announcing the closing of the River Street city run camp and the fencing off of the parks and closing toilets. Still the city and county take in $3.3 million for homeless assistance.

Food Not Bombs protested this cruel war on our poor at the Tuesday, October 23, 2018 City Council Meeting at Santa Cruz City Hall.