Related Categories: Americas | International | Health, Housing & Public Services | Racial Justice
URGENT: Yanomami are dying of measles
by Survival International (campaigns [at] survivalinternational.org)
Wednesday Oct 24th, 2018 8:20 AM
Yanomami indigenous people in Venezuela and Brazil are dying from a devastating measles outbreak which is sweeping through their communities.

Survival has been sounding the alarm about the deadly epidemic, but this urgent humanitarian crisis is getting worse. Many more Yanomami are sick and dying.
sm_18cbbed5-a886-4dbd-a439-a5255bd6bc18.jpg
original image (1200x900)
Thank you for the noise you’ve already made. Together we’ve already pushed the authorities into taking some crucial action, but much more needs to be done and we’re asking you to repeat your call for urgent action.

Tweet and use Facebook to share Davi's message to put pressure on the Venezuelan government.

Watch Davi Kopenawa's message to the world
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m0Y7PVgd17M&utm_source=ENGLISH%3A+email+updates&utm_campaign=fe493b0c52-&utm_medium=email&utm_term=0_241e47c256-fe493b0c52-88114833

The Venezuelan authorities are not responding to emails, but we know they are closely monitoring social media.

Join the Yanomami and Survival International in calling on the Venezuelan government to provide immediate medical care, and protect Yanomami land.

Thank you so much for your help.

Best wishes,

Stephen Corry
Director



P.S. We take no money from governments or big business so our integrity is never compromised. We rely entirely on your donations to keep fighting for tribal peoples worldwide. Please donate today. Without you, there can be no Survival.
https://www.survivalinternational.org/
