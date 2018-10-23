From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Stop Separating Families At The Border rally - San Francisco 6-23-18
This rally featured SF politicians, immigrant lawyers and other advocates and immigrants speaking out against the Trump Administration policy of separating children from parents at the border (80 minutes)
Download Audio (181.5mb)
Download Audio (181.5mb)
