UC Regents & Bosses STOP Outsourcing Our Jobs! UCSF AFSCME 3299 & CWA UPTE Workers Picket by Labor Video Project

Tuesday Oct 23rd, 2018 3:26 PM Twenty five thousand AFSCME 3299 workers at UC went on a three day strike against outsourcing, privatization and attacks on wages and pensions. They were joined on the picket lines at UCSF by CWA UPTE technical workers who are also without a contract and face outsourcing and privatization of their pension plan. This picket was on the first day of the three day strike on October 21, 2018

original image (4032x3024)

Workers discussed how outsourcing is harming not only the workers but the public and patients.

CWA UPTE workers at UCSF joined their brothers and sisters of AFSCME 3299 who were on strike. Both unions are without contracts.

The UC managers and regents are outsourcing large number of jobs to increase their profits. These outsourced workers sometimes make 50% less for doing the same jobs.

UC Regents who are mostly appointed by Governor Brown want to destroy the unions through outsourcing and privatization of all jobs. They also are putting patients in danger at the UC hospitals.

While workers are facing outsourcing and privatization the UC chancellor who makes over $1 million a year is spending more on medical research and new contruction.

UC workers are angry that the management is outsourcing their jobs to lower paid workers doing the same work benefiting the profiteers who are running the University. Gavin Newsom who is running for Governor and also is on the regents has gone along with the privatization and union busting that has been going on for decades.