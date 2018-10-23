top
UC Regents & Bosses STOP Outsourcing Our Jobs! UCSF AFSCME 3299 & CWA UPTE Workers Picket
by Labor Video Project
Tuesday Oct 23rd, 2018 3:26 PM
Twenty five thousand AFSCME 3299 workers at UC went on a three day strike against outsourcing, privatization and attacks on wages and pensions. They were joined on the picket lines at UCSF by CWA UPTE technical workers who are also without a contract and face outsourcing and privatization of their pension plan. This picket was on the first day of the three day strike on October 21, 2018
sm_img_3309.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Twenty five thousand UCSF AFSCME 3299 workers and CWA UPTE workers joined the picket lines on October 21, 2018 to demand an end to outsourcing, attacks on their pensions and living wages. This strike was supposed to last three days and CWA UPTE members were marching in solidarity. This was the first day of a three day strike by AFSCME 3299. The UC Regents who are mostly appointed by Governor Brown have had a long war against labor and the unions to privatize the workforce and undermine and destroy the UC public pension system by pushing workers into a privatized 401K that will be run by companies connected to UC regents.
Workers discussed how outsourcing is harming not only the workers but the public and patients.
Additional media:
"Stop The Destruction Of Our UC Public Pensions” Report By CWA UPTE At UCSF
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C9NxaYYVUIE&t=47s
Janet Must Go! UC Workers Want UC Pres Napolitano Out
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=htslfoHPWvY&t=4s
Stop Attacking Our Benefits! UCSF AFSCME 3299 Workers Strike UCSF
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8-wGeBUaG04
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.laborvideo.org
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PpJ-PNjRC84
§AFSCME 3299 UCSF Workers Joined by CWA UPTE Workers
by Labor Video Project Tuesday Oct 23rd, 2018 3:26 PM
sm_img_3327.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
CWA UPTE workers at UCSF joined their brothers and sisters of AFSCME 3299 who were on strike. Both unions are without contracts.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PpJ-PNjRC84
§Stop Outsourcing
by Labor Video Project Tuesday Oct 23rd, 2018 3:26 PM
sm_img_3309_1.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
The UC managers and regents are outsourcing large number of jobs to increase their profits. These outsourced workers sometimes make 50% less for doing the same jobs.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PpJ-PNjRC84
§UC Workers On The Line At UCSF
by Labor Video Project Tuesday Oct 23rd, 2018 3:26 PM
sm_img_3286.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
UC Regents who are mostly appointed by Governor Brown want to destroy the unions through outsourcing and privatization of all jobs. They also are putting patients in danger at the UC hospitals.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PpJ-PNjRC84
§UCSF Making Hundreds of Millions
by Labor Video Project Tuesday Oct 23rd, 2018 3:26 PM
sm_img_3387.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
While workers are facing outsourcing and privatization the UC chancellor who makes over $1 million a year is spending more on medical research and new contruction.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PpJ-PNjRC84
§Second Class Workers At UC
by Labor Video Project Tuesday Oct 23rd, 2018 3:26 PM
sm_img_3304.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
UC workers are angry that the management is outsourcing their jobs to lower paid workers doing the same work benefiting the profiteers who are running the University. Gavin Newsom who is running for Governor and also is on the regents has gone along with the privatization and union busting that has been going on for decades.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PpJ-PNjRC84
