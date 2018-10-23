From the Open-Publishing Calendar

Unhoused Send a Message to Oakland with Night Lights Prior to Scheduled Eviction by Dave Id

Tuesday Oct 23rd, 2018 10:57 AM

Tents around Lake Merritt were rigged with lights to send a message to the city of Oakland last night. Nearby, a message was projected onto the Henry J Kaiser convention center expressing the sentiment of unhoused folks facing eviction: We Aren't Moving, Homeless Here to Stay!

["Safe Housing..." begins the message from an illuminated tent on the E12th Street Remainder Parcel. Photo by Talya Husbands-Hankin.]





The City of Oakland is promising to evict residents of the remaining Lake Merritt area encampments on October 24. The pink eviction notices regularly posted by Operation Dignity have gone up. With the new Tuff Shed area in the Henry J auditorium parking lot too full to be an option for all of those being evicted, they have no where to go. Yet the city insists on pushing them out under the threat of police force.



Supporters and advocates are asking for help starting at 8am on Wednesday, October 24, 2018. Bring water, coffee, breakfast and other foods, trash bags. Evictions have been promised for the south side of Lake Merritt, on the east side of the estuary between Lake Merritt Blvd and E10th Street.