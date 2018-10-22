From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay FeatureRelated Categories: East Bay | Arts + Action View other events for the week of 12/ 3/2018
|Seth Tobocman - radical artist in conversation
|Date
|Monday December 03
|Time
|7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
|Import this event into your personal calendar.
|Location Details
|Long Haul Infoshop - 3124 Shattuck Ave. Berkeley - 510 540 0751 - corner of Woolsey and Shattuck across from La Pena - 2 blocks from Ashby BART
|Event Type
|Speaker
|Organizer/Author
|slingshot collective
|
Seth Tobocman - co-founder of World War 3 Illustrated magazine and author of "You Don't have to fuck people over to survive" - an influential propagandist for squatting, anti-capitalism and anti- war movements.
original image (732x1194)
For more event information:Added to the calendar on Monday Oct 22nd, 2018 10:06 PM
http://www.thelonghaul.org
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
► ▼ IMC Network