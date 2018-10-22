top
Seth Tobocman - radical artist in conversation
Date Monday December 03
Time 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Location Details
Long Haul Infoshop - 3124 Shattuck Ave. Berkeley - 510 540 0751 - corner of Woolsey and Shattuck across from La Pena - 2 blocks from Ashby BART
Event Type Speaker
Organizer/Authorslingshot collective
Seth Tobocman - co-founder of World War 3 Illustrated magazine and author of "You Don't have to fuck people over to survive" - an influential propagandist for squatting, anti-capitalism and anti- war movements.
sm_tobbocman_flier.jpg
original image (732x1194)
For more event information:
http://www.thelonghaul.org
Added to the calendar on Monday Oct 22nd, 2018 10:06 PM
