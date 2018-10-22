From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay FeatureRelated Categories: California | East Bay | Peninsula | San Francisco | Santa Cruz Indymedia | Government & Elections | Health, Housing & Public Services
Urban Habitat's Fall 2018 Voter Guide
Urban Habitat has taken positions on the following ballot measures. These measures will have a significant impact on housing and transit justice for low-income communities and communities of color in the Bay Area.
original image (1096x550)
State Propositions
Prop 1, Veterans and Affordable Housing Bond Act: Support
Would authorize $4 billion in general bonds for housing-related programs, loans, grants, and projects and housing loans for veterans. Supported by NPH and Housing California.
Prop 2, No Place Like Home Act Housing Bond: Support
Authorizes state to use revenue from millionaire's tax for $2 billion in bonds for homelessness prevention housing. Supported by NPH, Housing California, and SEIU.
Prop 5, Prop 13 Expansion for seniors and people with severe disabilities: Oppose
Would allow homeowners 55 or older to take the current assessments on their homes when they buy a more expensive house, adding only the difference between the old and new house.
According to the state Legislative Analyst Office (LAO), in the first few years, schools and other local governments would lose more than $100 million annually, and over time these losses would amount to $1 billion per year lost in school and local government revenue. Opponents include SEIU CA, CTA, and California State Association of Counties.
Prop 6, Repeal of SB1 Gas Tax: Oppose
Repeals 2017 car fee and gas tax increase that pay for repairs and improvements to local roads, state highways, and public transportation, which includes $550 million for transit and $100 million for bicycle and pedestrian projects. Requires voter approval for any measure that attempts to create specified taxes or fees on gas or vehicle fees (sales taxes, weights fees, vehicles license fees). Opponents include SEIU, League of CA Cities, and AFSCME California PEOPLE.
Prop 10, Local Rent Control Initiative (Repeal Costa Hawkins): Support
Repeals Costa-Hawkins, the state law that prevents rent caps on single-family homes and apartments built after 1995. Supported by the AIDS Healthcare Foundation, PICO, ACCE, SF Housing Rights Committee, and Tenants Together.
County Measures and Propositions
San Francisco
Prop C, San Francisco Gross Receipts Tax for Homelessness Services Initiative: Support
Authorizes the city and county of San Francisco to tax businesses with over $50 million in gross annual receipts and generate new tax revenue of approximately $250 million to $300 million annually for homeless housing and services. Supported by CCDC, CJJC, CPA, CCHO, PODER, and Faith in Action.
San Mateo
Measure W, San Mateo County Transit District: Sales Tax Measure: Support
If approved by two-thirds of voters the measure will add an additional ½ cent to the existing transportation sales tax and generate an estimated $80 million annually for a total of $2.4 billion over 30 years. Measure W doubles the investment in the current funding measure dedicated to transit (from 30% to 60%), lowers the amount dedicated to highways (from 28% to 22.5%), and increases the share of funds dedicated to bicycle improvements from 3% to 5%. Supported by YLI, ATU 1574, San Mateo Central Labor Council, TransForm, and Faith in Action.
City Measures
Alameda
Measure K, Charter Amendment to Rent Control Law: Oppose
Measure K would renew the rent control law passed in 2016 but require voter approval for any future changes to the law. Opponents include Alameda Renters Coalition.
Berkeley
Measure O, General Obligation Bond: Support
The City of Berkeley would issue a $135 million in general obligation bonds to create and preserve affordable housing for low-income households, working families, and individuals including teachers, seniors, veterans, the homeless, and persons with disabilities; subject to citizen oversight and independent audits.
Measure P, Real Estate Transfer Tax: Support
Measure P will generate an estimated $6 million to $8 million annually by increasing the real property transfer tax for ten years from 1.5% to 2.5% for property sales and transfers over $1.5 million. It will fund general municipal purposes such as navigation centers, mental health support, rehousing and other services for the homeless, including homeless seniors and youth.
Measure Q, Amendments to the Rent Stabilization and Eviction for Good Cause Ordinance: Support
Measure Q would go into effect if Costa Hawkins is repealed. It would make three changes: 1) sets base rate at the current market rate levels, rather than rolling back to pre-vacancy decontrol; 2) limits the “new construction” designation to a 20-year timeline; and 3) exempts Accessory Dwelling Units (ADUs) and the main houses they are attached to from rent control.
East Palo Alto
Measure HH, Commercial Office Space Parcel Tax: Support
Requires an annual tax of $2.50/sq. ft. of commercial office space for large commercial tenants and will raise $1,675,000 annually for affordable housing, job training, and enforcement of a local hiring program. Supported by YUCA and unanimously approved by the EPA City Council.
Oakland
Measure Y, Amend Current Just Cause for Eviction Ordinance: Support
The Just Cause for Eviction Ordinance (also referred to as Measure EE) generally prohibits landlords from evicting tenants from residential rental units covered by the Ordinance without specified just cause grounds. This measure would remove the exemption for owner-occupied duplexes and triplexes, and make the Ordinance applicable to units in those properties. Supported by SEIU Local 1021; Jahmese Myers, Chair, Oakland Planning Commission; CJJC; ACCE; and APEN.
Measure Z, Hotel Employee Minimum Wage Charter Amendment: Support
The measure will set wage and workload standards for hotel workers and creates a new city department to enforce Measure Z, as well as Oakland’s paid sick day and minimum wage laws. Supported by the Partnership for Working Families, EBASE, and UNITE HERE Local 2850.
Santa Cruz
Measure M, Rent Control and Tenant Protection Act: Support
Measure M would enact rent control and just cause eviction protections for the city of Santa Cruz. Supported by Movement for Housing Justice, Santa Cruz Tenants Union, Monterey Bay Central Labor Council, NAACP – Santa Cruz County Branch, and SEIU Local 2015.
https://urbanhabitat.org/urban-habitats-fall-2018-voter-guide
Urban Habitat works to democratize power and advance equitable policies to create a just and connected Bay Area for low-income communities and communities of color.
We confront structural inequities impacting historically disenfranchised communities. Through strategic partnerships, we support increasing the power and capacity in low-income communities and communities of color. You can view our strategic plan here: https://urbanhabitat.org/sites/default/files/Urban%20Habitat%20Strategic%20Plan.pdf
