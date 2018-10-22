From the Open-Publishing Calendar
|The Day After the Midterms: In the Streets! Trump/Pence Must Go!
|Date
|Wednesday November 07
|Time
|5:30 PM - 7:00 PM
|Location Details
|
City Hall steps
1 Dr. Carlton B. Goodlett Place (Polk Street)
San Francisco Civic Center
|Event Type
|Protest
|Organizer/Author
|Curt
|
Regardless of whether you voted…
No matter who wins…
Come November 7, the day after the midterms, Trump/Pence remain at the helm
of a fascist program of white supremacy, misogyny, and xenophobia
Help wake and mobilize the one force that can stop a fascist America —millions of people in the streets saying NO! to The Trump/Pence Regime.
Added to the calendar on Monday Oct 22nd, 2018 10:44 AM
https://www.facebook.com/events/2568383383...
