"One Job Is Enough" Thousands Of SF Hotel Workers Rally & March Against Marriott Hotels by Labor Video Project

Sunday Oct 21st, 2018 9:10 AM Thousands of Unite Here Local 2 hotel workers from 7 striking Marriott hotels, other hotel workers, unionists and labor supporters rallied and marched in San Francisco on October 21, 2108. The workers are protesting and striking that they have to work two and three jobs to survive.

original image (4032x3024)



There are seven hotels owned by the Marriott including the former Starwood chain that are on strike in San Francisco with 2,500 workers on the streets picketing 24 hours a day.



The Marriott hotel corporation is the largest in the world with billions of dollars in profits but refuses to provide wages that allow workers to live without working two and three jobs. This action to support the Marriott workers was a national action with protests and marches throughout the country.



For more information:

http://www.facebook.com/unitehere2/



Production of Labor Video Project

An IBEW union electrical was joined by his two sons in supporting the strike not just for the hotel workers but for their future.

Hotel workers marched on the Marriott Marquis hotel with is the biggest chain in the world.

California Federation of Teachers CFT contingent joined the march and also spoke in solidarity with the Unite Here Local 2 Marriott strikers.

Unite Here Local 2 striker joined the band as the solidarity musicians marched through San Francisco.

The Palace Hotel in San Francisco is one of the hotels owned by the Marriott which is being struck.

Striking women hotel workers who are room cleaners are at the Marriott Marquis are demanding jobs that do not require working more than one job.

The drummer musician at the march.

Workers joined at a rally on Market Street in San Francisco before marching through the city.

As workers marched through the street one worker used a manhole cover to drum in support of the strike.