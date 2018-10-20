

With Speakers from the Departments of Economics and Sociology Including Professors Donald Wittman, Jesse Cunha, Ajay Shenoy, Miriam Greenberg, Steve McKay, and Chris Benner.



Moderated by Katharyne Mitchell, Dean of Social Sciences.



This will be a forum including the details of Santa Cruz's housing crisis, and how rent control initiatives fit into the range of policy tools which will delve into the nuance to show how it is much more complicated than that.



Sponsored by the Sponsored by the Department of Economics, Department of Sociology, Division of Social Sciences, and the Santa Cruz Institute for Social Transformation.



Make sure you understand the issues when you vote.



