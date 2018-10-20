From the Open-Publishing Calendar
|Forum on the Santa Cruz Housing Crisis
|Date
|Monday October 22
|Time
|7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
|Location Details
|
Kresge Town Hall,
UCSC,
Santa Cruz, California 95064
|Event Type
|Panel Discussion
|Organizer/Author
|Jennifer McNulty
|
Rent Control and Other Proposed Solutions.
With Speakers from the Departments of Economics and Sociology Including Professors Donald Wittman, Jesse Cunha, Ajay Shenoy, Miriam Greenberg, Steve McKay, and Chris Benner.
Moderated by Katharyne Mitchell, Dean of Social Sciences.
This will be a forum including the details of Santa Cruz's housing crisis, and how rent control initiatives fit into the range of policy tools which will delve into the nuance to show how it is much more complicated than that.
Sponsored by the Sponsored by the Department of Economics, Department of Sociology, Division of Social Sciences, and the Santa Cruz Institute for Social Transformation.
Make sure you understand the issues when you vote.
Directions and Parking: Enter Campus from the West Entrance, follow signs to Core West Parking Structure (112). Attendants will be selling $5 cash permits. From the garage, walk across the bridge to Kresge Town Hall. Parking map: https://taps.ucsc.edu/pdf/parking-map.pdf
For more event information: https://news.ucsc.edu/2018/10/housing-foru...
https://news.ucsc.edu/2018/10/housing-foru...
