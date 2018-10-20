From the Open-Publishing Calendar

From the Open-Publishing Newswire

Indybay Feature

Trump signs memo to send more water to San Joaquin Valley agribusiness by Dan Bacher

Saturday Oct 20th, 2018 10:30 AM

"Western water mismanagement has been horrendous for commercial, recreational, and guide fisheries in California,” said Pacific Coast Federation of Fishermen's Associations (PCFFA) executive director Noah Oppenheim in a statement. “Water users have sucked our rivers dry for far too long, and the fish have been paying the price.”



