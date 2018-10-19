From the Open-Publishing Calendar

Responders Free Humpback Whale off of Santa Cruz by Monterey Bay Marine Life Studies

Friday Oct 19th, 2018 2:37 PM

On October 15 a collaborative effort was made to free a Humpback Whale off of Santa Cruz, CA.

NOAA Fisheries would like to thank all of the responders and personnel involved, including teams from Cascadia Research Collective, Marine Life Studies' Whale Entanglement Team (WET)®, The Marine Mammal Center, SR3, California Whale Rescue, United States Coast Guard, NOAA Southwest Fisheries Science Center, NOAA Monterey Bay National Marine Sanctuary, NOAA Fisheries Marine Mammal Health and Stranding Program, and the local community and fishermen who helped to staff the response team and the stand by vessels on this event. All whale rescues are permitted under NOAA’s Marine Mammal Health and Stranding Response Program # 18786-03.



Learn more about WET® at WhaleEntanglementTeam.org





Marine Life Studies is a nonprofit organization committed to protecting our ocean, whales, dolphins and other marine wildlife.



Our mission is to acquire knowledge and share knowledge and inspire the next generation of whale, dolphin and ocean conservationists.



We acquire knowledge through on-going research, share and utilize that knowledge to encourage conservation, and inspire the public, especially children, with our educational programs.



