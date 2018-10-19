Join us for this exclusive encore screening of an award-winning environmental film showcased at this year's 8th Annual San Francisco Green Film Festival in September. Explore this year's theme, It's Elemental, with our curated film selection focusing on four elements - earth, water, fire, and air – and how they are creating multifaceted perspectives on climate issues.



Tentative Itinerary:



6pm - Doors

6:30 - Roll film

8pm - Guest speakers - filmmakers Kevin White and Stephen Most

8:30pm - Raffle! We raffle off a Film Pass for the 2019 San Francisco Green Film Festival.



All attendees receive a raffle ticket and additional raffle tickets can be purchased at the event.

All ticket proceeds will be donated back to San Francisco Green Film Festival.



Wilder Than Wild (USA), 57 min - 2018 Winner of the Jury Award



Bay Area filmmakers take us on a journey from the Rim Fire of 2013 to the Wine Country wildfires of 2017, revealing how fire suppression and climate change have exposed our forests and wildland-urban landscapes to large, high-severity wildfires. There is much at stake. Landscapes that store water and carbon, produce oxygen, and feed and shelter a diversity of wildlife are at risk.



Along the way, we learn how the proactive use of prescribed fire can reduce reliance on reactive fire suppression, we see a California tribe renew their tradition of cultural fire, and we meet stakeholder groups working with scientists and resource managers to build consensus on how to restore and manage the lands we love and depend on.



About San Francisco Green Film Fest



San Francisco Green Film Festival is a nonprofit organization dedicated to screening compelling environmental films; connecting audiences to filmmakers & experts; and sparking green ideas and actions. We educate and connect communities through fun, fearless, forward-thinking environmental film programs like our flagship annual Green Film Fest, along with year-round community screenings and events in San Francisco. Attendees discover new, top-quality films from around the globe, encounter stories from the front lines of the world's most urgent environmental issues, and get inspired to collaborate and innovate towards solutions.



Tickets: $5

