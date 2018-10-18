From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay FeatureRelated Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Racial Justice View other events for the week of 11/ 3/2018
|Amah Mutsun Speaker Series: Survivance and Sovereignty
|Date
|Saturday November 03
|Time
|1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
|Import this event into your personal calendar.
|Location Details
|
Kresge Town Hall, UCSC
Santa Cruz
|Event Type
|Speaker
|Organizer/Author
|American Indian Resource Center at UCSC
|
The Amah Mutsun Tribal Band are the original inhabitants of Santa Cruz. At this presentation Chairman Valentin Lopez and other tribal members will share information about the culture and history of the tribe, current issues affecting the band and the Amah Mutsun Land Trust. Join us to learn more about this historic Nation, their efforts to sustain their traditional culture and protect sacred land.
original image (1447x2048)
For more event information:Added to the calendar on Thursday Oct 18th, 2018 9:25 PM
https://www.facebook.com/events/1777500698...
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
► ▼ IMC Network