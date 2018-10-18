top
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Racial Justice
Amah Mutsun Speaker Series: Survivance and Sovereignty
Date Saturday November 03
Time 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Location Details
Kresge Town Hall, UCSC
Santa Cruz
Event Type Speaker
Organizer/AuthorAmerican Indian Resource Center at UCSC
The Amah Mutsun Tribal Band are the original inhabitants of Santa Cruz. At this presentation Chairman Valentin Lopez and other tribal members will share information about the culture and history of the tribe, current issues affecting the band and the Amah Mutsun Land Trust. Join us to learn more about this historic Nation, their efforts to sustain their traditional culture and protect sacred land.
