The Amah Mutsun Tribal Band are the original inhabitants of Santa Cruz. At this presentation Chairman Valentin Lopez and other tribal members will share information about the culture and history of the tribe, current issues affecting the band and the Amah Mutsun Land Trust. Join us to learn more about this historic Nation, their efforts to sustain their traditional culture and protect sacred land.



