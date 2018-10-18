From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay FeatureRelated Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Arts + Action | LGBTI / Queer View other events for the week of 10/25/2018
|Alok Vaid-Menon: Femme In Public
|Date
|Thursday October 25
|Time
|5:30 PM - 7:30 PM
|Import this event into your personal calendar.
|Location Details
|Cabrillo College Horticulure Building, Room 5005
|Event Type
|Other
|Organizer/Author
|Alok Vaid-Menon
|
Femme In Public is a two hour performance about gender, colonialism, and the daily struggles and triumphs of nonbinary femmes in America.
What feminine part of yourself did you have to destroy in order to survive this world? At what point does femininity become synonymous with apology? Who hurt the people who hurt you? Alok Vaid-Menon is trying to figure it out. Join them for an evening of poetry, stand-up comedy, drag, and more as they take their audience on an emotional roller coaster all the way from the personal to the political.
original image (638x825)
For more event information:Added to the calendar on Thursday Oct 18th, 2018 9:03 PM
https://www.facebook.com/events/4593655612...
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
► ▼ IMC Network