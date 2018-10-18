top
Santa Cruz Indymedia | Arts + Action | LGBTI / Queer
Alok Vaid-Menon: Femme In Public
Date Thursday October 25
Time 5:30 PM - 7:30 PM
Location Details
Cabrillo College Horticulure Building, Room 5005
Organizer/AuthorAlok Vaid-Menon
Femme In Public is a two hour performance about gender, colonialism, and the daily struggles and triumphs of nonbinary femmes in America.

What feminine part of yourself did you have to destroy in order to survive this world? At what point does femininity become synonymous with apology? Who hurt the people who hurt you? Alok Vaid-Menon is trying to figure it out. Join them for an evening of poetry, stand-up comedy, drag, and more as they take their audience on an emotional roller coaster all the way from the personal to the political.
