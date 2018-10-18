From the Open-Publishing Calendar
|Urgent: Help Reunite Baby Cows With Their Mothers!
|Sunday October 21
|10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
|
Starbucks
1255 Lillian Ave, A, Escalón 95320
|Protest
|Direct Action Everywhere
Join us as we go back to RayMar Ranches where DxE investigators uncovered shocking footage of thousands baby cows trapped in tiny crates, barely able to turn around and crying out for their mothers. The only place investigators found babies and mothers together was in a mass graveyard where dozens of these poor cows were piled up together and rotting away.
We are going back to this farm where we rescued sweet baby Nick and asking Stanislaus County to free all of the suffering baby cows and to reunite them with their mothers.
Everyone is encouraged to bring a clean, soft blanket because if the authorities refuse to help the baby cows, we will ask to at least give them these blankets and show them love for the first time in their lives.
https://theintercept.com/2018/10/08/california-prop-12-animal-welfare-dairy-calves/
http://dxe.io/costcosgraveyard
Direct Action Everywhere (DxE) is a grassroots network of animal rights activists. Through open rescue, demonstration, and disruption, we are creating a world where every animal is safe, happy and free.
DxE cultivates a welcoming and supportive community. We ask that all those who attend our events (online and offline) respect our Code of Conduct which can be reviewed at dxe.io/conduct
To learn about our vision, goals, strategy and more check out the San Francisco Bay Area chapter Activist Handbook here: https://dxe.io/sfbayhandbook
About Bay Area Animal Save:
We "erect glass walls" at Bay Area slaughterhouses in order to encourage people to choose vegan, protect the environment, and support farm sanctuaries. Bay Area Animal Save also calls for a just transition for workers as we adjust our food economy to a plant-based diet.
About The Save Movement:
The Save Movement is comprised of groups around the world who bear witness of fishes, chickens, pigs, cows, and other animals en route to slaughter. Our goals are to raise awareness about the plight of farmed animals, to help people become vegan, and to build a mass-based, grassroots animal justice movement.
The Save Movement started in December 2010 with the inception of Toronto Pig Save. Today there are over 130 groups in Canada, the U.S., U.K. & Ireland, Australia, continental Europe, Hong Kong, and South America.
Bearing witness:
Bearing witness is being present in the face of injustice and trying to help. Tolstoy says we all have a duty to bear witness.
