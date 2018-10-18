top
Kick-Off Meeting to Save and Preserve Negro Bar, California State Park
Date Saturday October 20
Time 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Location Details
Sacramento African Marketplace
2251 Florin Road
Sacramento, California 95822
Event Type Fundraiser
Organizer/AuthorMichael Harris
Emailblackagriculture [at] yahoo.com
Phone916-346-3327
Come and join us at the Sacramento African Marketplace to help Save and Preserve Negro Bar, Folsom Lake Recreational Area, California State Park.

Negro Bar was the nucleus for the City of Folsom, according to noted author William M. Holden in his book, Sacramento Excursions into Its History and Natural World.

170 years ago gold was first discovered along the American River Parkway at Coloma.

Negro Bar, Sacramento County was a mile long gravel area along the south side of the American River, first mined by people of African ancestry in 1848. Thousand of tonnes of Negro Bar gravel was used to build today's Folsom Dam.

In 1845, Leidesdorff Ranch, 35,521 acres along the American River was owned by a Negro, Honorable William Alexander Leidesdorff, Jr.

The mining town Negro Bar, Sacramento County was surveyed in 1854 by Theodore Judah, as the terminating point for the first Passenger Railroad west of the Mississippi River that traveled from the City of Sacramento to Negro Bar, Sacramento County.

Today, we must help Save Negro Bar, and preserve the authentic legacy by people of Pan African ancestry during the early California Gold Rush Era, including Negro Village, Leidesdorff Ranch, Negro Bar, Negro Hill, Negro Bluff and Coloma all along the American River Parkway.

Together, we will identify and help develop career opportunities throughout the California State Park System at Negro Bar.

People of Pan African Ancestry have a very unique California Gold Rush Era story to share at Negro Bar, Sacramento County including celebrating some of the first Park Rangers in the State of California.
Added to the calendar on Thursday Oct 18th, 2018 7:34 PM
