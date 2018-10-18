The Tannery Talks series is an exploration with community leaders and Tannery artists of the role of the arts in social activism, identity, and self-expression. The four events will focus on the topics of Access to Housing, Dancers from the African Diaspora, Feminism and the Female Body, and Creativity, Spirituality and Social Justice. Through panel discussion, talk back, and performance, the series is a jumping off point for individuals to find their own path to action, and to further engage with artists examining these topics in their work. The events are free, open to the public, and welcoming to the Santa Cruz community.



The third event in this series is Thursday, November 8th:



November 8, 2018

Radius Gallery, 7-8:30pm, FREE

She Speaks: Feminism and the Female Body

An exploration of womanhood in 2018 through the lens of Santa Cruz artists and activists. Discussion will range from vulnerability and violence to resistance and resilience.

Moderator: Jasmine Schlafke (Tannery resident, poet, Word Church)



Radius Gallery

at the Tannery Arts Center

1050 River Street, Studio #127

Santa Cruz CA 95060

