From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay FeatureRelated Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Arts + Action | Womyn View other events for the week of 11/ 8/2018
|Tannery Talks: She Speaks - Feminism and the Female Body
|Date
|Thursday November 08
|Time
|7:00 PM - 8:30 PM
|Import this event into your personal calendar.
|Location Details
|
Tannery Arts Center
1010-1070 River Street, Santa Cruz
|Event Type
|Panel Discussion
|Organizer/Author
|Tannery Arts Center
|
The Tannery Talks series is an exploration with community leaders and Tannery artists of the role of the arts in social activism, identity, and self-expression. The four events will focus on the topics of Access to Housing, Dancers from the African Diaspora, Feminism and the Female Body, and Creativity, Spirituality and Social Justice. Through panel discussion, talk back, and performance, the series is a jumping off point for individuals to find their own path to action, and to further engage with artists examining these topics in their work. The events are free, open to the public, and welcoming to the Santa Cruz community.
The third event in this series is Thursday, November 8th:
November 8, 2018
Radius Gallery, 7-8:30pm, FREE
She Speaks: Feminism and the Female Body
An exploration of womanhood in 2018 through the lens of Santa Cruz artists and activists. Discussion will range from vulnerability and violence to resistance and resilience.
Moderator: Jasmine Schlafke (Tannery resident, poet, Word Church)
Radius Gallery
at the Tannery Arts Center
1050 River Street, Studio #127
Santa Cruz CA 95060
original image (1920x1080)
For more event information:Added to the calendar on Thursday Oct 18th, 2018 1:29 PM
https://www.facebook.com/events/7534768149...
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
► ▼ IMC Network