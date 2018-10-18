



Join us for analysis and discussion of developments in Brazil and Venezuela, including an eyewitness account of President Maduro’s recent speech at the UN General Assembly.



Responding to a decades-long leftward shift in Latin America, right-wing forces, with the support of the U.S. government, are trying to make a comeback. In Brazil, the rightwing impeached Pres. Dilma Rousseff on bogus charges, imprisoned the popular Lula and banned him from running in hopes of getting ultra-rightwing candidate Jair Bolsonaro elected in the upcoming Oct. 28 elections. But through mass protests and other actions, the people are fighting back. In Venezuela, the rightwing is attempting to destabilize the progressive government of Nicolas Maduro through economic sabotage and a constant propaganda campaign.

