|Cuba Report-back with Cindy Sheehan
|Date
|Saturday October 27
|Time
|7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
|Location Details
|
Berkeley Fellowship of Unitarian Universalists’ Hall
1924 Cedar (@Bonita), Berkeley http://www.bfuu.org
|Event Type
|Speaker
|Organizer/Author
|Cindy Sheehan
|
Cindy Sheehan and gg Winter have a slide presentation and report from their recent trip to Cuba, including a celebration with four of the released Cuban 5 where Cindy was honored for her work in helping get them released. It was an amazing musical and dancing program put on for her and our group. Nice pictures of the occasion, and many others of the trip will be shown. Please attend and enjoy.
More info: 510-841-4824
Sponsored by the Berkeley Fellowship of Unitarian Universalists' Social Justice Committee.
Suggested donation of $5 - $20. Everyone welcome, no one turned away for lack of funds.
Wheelchair accessible
For occasional email notices of peace/eco/social justice alerts and related events at BFUU, send any email to:
bfuusjev-subscribe [at] lists.riseup.net
For weekly notices of BFUU services etc. go to:
http://www.bfuu.org/signup.html
