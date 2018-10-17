top
SF Bay Area Indymedia
indymedia
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Americas | East Bay | Police State & Prisons View other events for the week of 10/27/2018
Cuba Report-back with Cindy Sheehan
Date Saturday October 27
Time 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Location Details
Berkeley Fellowship of Unitarian Universalists’ Hall
1924 Cedar (@Bonita), Berkeley http://www.bfuu.org
Event Type Speaker
Organizer/AuthorCindy Sheehan
Cindy Sheehan and gg Winter have a slide presentation and report from their recent trip to Cuba, including a celebration with four of the released Cuban 5 where Cindy was honored for her work in helping get them released. It was an amazing musical and dancing program put on for her and our group. Nice pictures of the occasion, and many others of the trip will be shown. Please attend and enjoy.

More info: 510-841-4824

Sponsored by the Berkeley Fellowship of Unitarian Universalists' Social Justice Committee.
Suggested donation of $5 - $20. Everyone welcome, no one turned away for lack of funds.

Wheelchair accessible

For occasional email notices of peace/eco/social justice alerts and related events at BFUU, send any email to:
bfuusjev-subscribe [at] lists.riseup.net

For weekly notices of BFUU services etc. go to:
http://www.bfuu.org/signup.html
cindycuban5.jpg
Added to the calendar on Wednesday Oct 17th, 2018 8:09 PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media

We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 41.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
IMC Network
© 2000–2018 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code