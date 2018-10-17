



More info: 510-841-4824



Sponsored by the Berkeley Fellowship of Unitarian Universalists' Social Justice Committee.

Suggested donation of $5 - $20. Everyone welcome, no one turned away for lack of funds.



Wheelchair accessible



For occasional email notices of peace/eco/social justice alerts and related events at BFUU, send any email to:

bfuusjev-subscribe [at] lists.riseup.net



For weekly notices of BFUU services etc. go to:

http://www.bfuu.org/signup.html

Cindy Sheehan and gg Winter have a slide presentation and report from their recent trip to Cuba, including a celebration with four of the released Cuban 5 where Cindy was honored for her work in helping get them released. It was an amazing musical and dancing program put on for her and our group. Nice pictures of the occasion, and many others of the trip will be shown. Please attend and enjoy.More info: 510-841-4824Sponsored by the Berkeley Fellowship of Unitarian Universalists' Social Justice Committee.Suggested donation of $5 - $20. Everyone welcome, no one turned away for lack of funds.Wheelchair accessibleFor occasional email notices of peace/eco/social justice alerts and related events at BFUU, send any email to:For weekly notices of BFUU services etc. go to:

Added to the calendar on Wednesday Oct 17th, 2018 8:09 PM