



More info: 510-841-4824



Co-sponsored by the Archives and the Berkeley Fellowship of Unitarian Universalists' Social Justice Committee.

Suggested donation of $5 - $20. Everyone welcome, no one turned away for lack of funds.



Wheelchair accessible



For occasional email notices of peace/eco/social justice alerts and related events at BFUU, send any email to:

bfuusjev-subscribe [at] lists.riseup.net



For weekly notices of BFUU services etc. go to:

http://www.bfuu.org/signup.html

Come help us celebrate 49 years of global women’s history with the Suppressed Histories Archives! See an overview of the visual shows on a wide range of topics, and learn about the Archives itself. We'll have musicians: Evelie Posch, Matu Feliciano and Mancha de Plátano, and speakers. Including you, if you’d like to share what the SHA has meant to you. Oct. 2018 makes 7 times 7 years of this research and the foundation of archiving cultural records that shine a light on women, in all times and places; on matricultural and cooperative societies; on how systems of domination work and spread; and on cultural heritages and spiritual philosophies. Books, posters, prints and dvds will be there!More info: 510-841-4824Co-sponsored by the Archives and the Berkeley Fellowship of Unitarian Universalists' Social Justice Committee.Suggested donation of $5 - $20. Everyone welcome, no one turned away for lack of funds.Wheelchair accessibleFor occasional email notices of peace/eco/social justice alerts and related events at BFUU, send any email to:For weekly notices of BFUU services etc. go to:

Added to the calendar on Wednesday Oct 17th, 2018 7:35 PM