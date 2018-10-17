From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Come help us celebrate 49 years of global women’s history with the Suppressed Histories Archives! See an overview of the visual shows on a wide range of topics, and learn about the Archives itself. We'll have musicians: Evelie Posch, Matu Feliciano and Mancha de Plátano, and speakers. Including you, if you’d like to share what the SHA has meant to you. Oct. 2018 makes 7 times 7 years of this research and the foundation of archiving cultural records that shine a light on women, in all times and places; on matricultural and cooperative societies; on how systems of domination work and spread; and on cultural heritages and spiritual philosophies. Books, posters, prints and dvds will be there!
More info: 510-841-4824
Co-sponsored by the Archives and the Berkeley Fellowship of Unitarian Universalists' Social Justice Committee.
Suggested donation of $5 - $20. Everyone welcome, no one turned away for lack of funds.
Wheelchair accessible
For occasional email notices of peace/eco/social justice alerts and related events at BFUU, send any email to:
bfuusjev-subscribe [at] lists.riseup.net
For weekly notices of BFUU services etc. go to:
http://www.bfuu.org/signup.html
