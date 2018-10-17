top
SF Bay Area Indymedia
indymedia
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: East Bay | Womyn View other events for the week of 10/27/2018
Women's History: 49 Years of the Suppressed Histories Archives
Date Saturday October 27
Time 7:00 PM - 10:00 PM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Location Details
Berkeley Fellowship of Unitarian Universalists’ Hall
1924 Cedar (@Bonita), Berkeley http://www.bfuu.org
Event Type Speaker
Organizer/AuthorMax Dashu
Come help us celebrate 49 years of global women’s history with the Suppressed Histories Archives! See an overview of the visual shows on a wide range of topics, and learn about the Archives itself. We'll have musicians: Evelie Posch, Matu Feliciano and Mancha de Plátano, and speakers. Including you, if you’d like to share what the SHA has meant to you. Oct. 2018 makes 7 times 7 years of this research and the foundation of archiving cultural records that shine a light on women, in all times and places; on matricultural and cooperative societies; on how systems of domination work and spread; and on cultural heritages and spiritual philosophies. Books, posters, prints and dvds will be there!

More info: 510-841-4824

Co-sponsored by the Archives and the Berkeley Fellowship of Unitarian Universalists' Social Justice Committee.
Suggested donation of $5 - $20. Everyone welcome, no one turned away for lack of funds.

Wheelchair accessible

For occasional email notices of peace/eco/social justice alerts and related events at BFUU, send any email to:
bfuusjev-subscribe [at] lists.riseup.net

For weekly notices of BFUU services etc. go to:
http://www.bfuu.org/signup.html
sha49yr.jpg
Added to the calendar on Wednesday Oct 17th, 2018 7:35 PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media

We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 41.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
IMC Network
© 2000–2018 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code