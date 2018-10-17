This November 11 will be the 100th anniversary of Armistice Day, which only later came to be commemorated in the U.S. as Veterans Day. Veterans for Peace Chapter 101 invites you to join in the ringing of a bell at 11 am this November 11 to focus on the desire to end the horror of war rather than celebrate it.



After the solemn gathering, the 11 am bell-ringing and a minute of silence there will be an opportunity to address the gathering with brief personal reflections. Banners and signs are fine but it would be best if the ambience were more reserved until after he bell is rung.



Featured performances:

Songs by the Raging Grannies

Khalilah Ramirez and Sharat Lin performing the Dance of Peace



Veterans for Peace chapters across the nation are meeting on street corners in major cities to commemorate the original ARMISTICE DAY by ringing bells 11 times at 11 am on November 11 as as was done at the end of World War I, when the world came together in realization that war is so horrible we must end it now.



Sponsored by Veterans for Peace Chapter 101, WILPF San José Branch, San José Code Pink, San José Catholic Worker, San José Peace & Justice Center, Raging Grannies - San José Gaggle, Green Party of Santa Clara County, Pacific Life Community - Bay Area and others

http://www.sanjosepeace.org/calendar_event... For more event information: Added to the calendar on Wednesday Oct 17th, 2018 3:56 PM