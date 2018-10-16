top
Related Categories: San Francisco | Arts + Action | Racial Justice | Womyn View other events for the week of 10/28/2018
Film screening and discussion - Mitsuye and Nellie: Asian American Poets
Date Sunday October 28
Time 2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Location Details
New Valencia Hall, 747 Polk Street, San Francisco 
(at Ellis St., near Civic Center BART/on or near Muni bus lines #19, #31, #38 & #47) 
Event Type Screening
Organizer/AuthorNorma G.
Film screening and discussion - Mitsuye and Nellie: Asian American Poets

This absorbing 1981 documentary delves into the lives of groundbreaking feminist poets Mitsuye Yamada and Nellie Wong. They reflect upon the experience of being bicultural, facing racism and sexism, while sharing their personal stories of family and work life. This historic film talks about feminism and Asian American activism. Public discussion with Nellie Wong will ensue.

Sunday, October 28 
2:00pm Doors open 
2:30pm Program 
$2 – $5 door donation, $7 Lunch

Sponsored by Bay Area Freedom Socialist Party
For info: 415-864-1278 • baFSP [at] earthlink.net •  or visit our Facebook page
(See Flyer for more information)
sm_mitsuye_nellie_facebook_800x-100.jpg
original image (800x1172)
For more event information:
http://www.socialism.com
Added to the calendar on Tuesday Oct 16th, 2018 7:10 PM
