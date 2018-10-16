



This absorbing 1981 documentary delves into the lives of groundbreaking feminist poets Mitsuye Yamada and Nellie Wong. They reflect upon the experience of being bicultural, facing racism and sexism, while sharing their personal stories of family and work life. This historic film talks about feminism and Asian American activism. Public discussion with Nellie Wong will ensue.



Sunday, October 28

2:00pm Doors open

2:30pm Program

$2 – $5 door donation, $7 Lunch



Sponsored by Bay Area Freedom Socialist Party

For info: 415-864-1278 •

