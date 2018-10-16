From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay FeatureRelated Categories: San Francisco | Arts + Action | Racial Justice | Womyn View other events for the week of 10/28/2018
|Film screening and discussion - Mitsuye and Nellie: Asian American Poets
|Date
|Sunday October 28
|Time
|2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
|Import this event into your personal calendar.
|Location Details
|
New Valencia Hall, 747 Polk Street, San Francisco
(at Ellis St., near Civic Center BART/on or near Muni bus lines #19, #31, #38 & #47)
|Event Type
|Screening
|Organizer/Author
|Norma G.
|
Film screening and discussion - Mitsuye and Nellie: Asian American Poets
This absorbing 1981 documentary delves into the lives of groundbreaking feminist poets Mitsuye Yamada and Nellie Wong. They reflect upon the experience of being bicultural, facing racism and sexism, while sharing their personal stories of family and work life. This historic film talks about feminism and Asian American activism. Public discussion with Nellie Wong will ensue.
Sunday, October 28
2:00pm Doors open
2:30pm Program
$2 – $5 door donation, $7 Lunch
Sponsored by Bay Area Freedom Socialist Party
For info: 415-864-1278 • baFSP [at] earthlink.net • or visit our Facebook page
(See Flyer for more information)
original image (800x1172)
For more event information:Added to the calendar on Tuesday Oct 16th, 2018 7:10 PM
http://www.socialism.com
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
► ▼ IMC Network