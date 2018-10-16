From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay FeatureRelated Categories: San Francisco | Environment & Forest Defense View other events for the week of 10/28/2018
|Dinner, Education, Networking, 2020 or Bust Bay Area
|Date
|Sunday October 28
|Time
|7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
|Import this event into your personal calendar.
|Location Details
|
Loving Hut San Francisco, pin
Loving Hut San Francisco Sunset
524 Irving St, San Francisco, California 94122
|Event Type
|Meeting
|Organizer/Author
|Van Luong
|van.luong [at] sfpl.org
|Phone
|415-609-3879
|
You are invited to the table for a special dinner for people up to making a radical contribution!
Please RSVP. at
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/dinner-education-and-networking-for-2020-or-bust-bay-area-action-hub-tickets-51470462539
Dinner will be $25 and includes:
Golden Spring Roll
Heavenly Salad
Vegetable Chow Mein
Guru's Curry
Spicy Lemongrass Deluxe with Broccoli
Steam white rice/ Brown rice
Orange juice.
When people think about traveling to the past, they worry about accidentally changing the present, but no one in the present really thinks they can radically change the future.
This is our critical moment to take our shot in the END GAME. The ending of the climate crisis.
For more event information:Added to the calendar on Tuesday Oct 16th, 2018 6:37 PM
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/dinner-educat...
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
► ▼ IMC Network