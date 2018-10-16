top
SF Bay Area Indymedia
indymedia
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Environment & Forest Defense View other events for the week of 10/28/2018
Dinner, Education, Networking, 2020 or Bust Bay Area
Date Sunday October 28
Time 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Location Details
Loving Hut San Francisco, pin


Loving Hut San Francisco Sunset
524 Irving St, San Francisco, California 94122
Event Type Meeting
Organizer/AuthorVan Luong
Emailvan.luong [at] sfpl.org
Phone415-609-3879
You are invited to the table for a special dinner for people up to making a radical contribution!

Please RSVP. at
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/dinner-education-and-networking-for-2020-or-bust-bay-area-action-hub-tickets-51470462539

Dinner will be $25 and includes:
Golden Spring Roll
Heavenly Salad
Vegetable Chow Mein
Guru's Curry
Spicy Lemongrass Deluxe with Broccoli
Steam white rice/ Brown rice
Orange juice.

When people think about traveling to the past, they worry about accidentally changing the present, but no one in the present really thinks they can radically change the future.

This is our critical moment to take our shot in the END GAME. The ending of the climate crisis.
14079888_1598980497069269_7307349993184577680_n.jpg
For more event information:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/dinner-educat...
Added to the calendar on Tuesday Oct 16th, 2018 6:37 PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media

We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 21.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
IMC Network
© 2000–2018 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code