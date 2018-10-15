top
SF Bay Area Indymedia
indymedia
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Education & Student Activism | Labor & Workers View other events for the week of 10/25/2018
UC Santa Cruz on Strike!
Date Thursday October 25
Time 4:00 AM - 4:00 AM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Location Details
UC Santa Cruz
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorWorker Student Solidarity Coalition - WSSC
AFSCME 3299 workers strike to demand a fair contract with the UC after over a year of the negotiations and after the UC has implemented unjust contracts on workers. We cannot let the UC get away with this. As students at the university it is our responsibility to not be silent when the UC is not treating workers with the respect and dignity they deserve!

Everyone's basic needs must be met and we all know that AFSCME 3299 workers run the UC! AFSCME 3299 workers literally take care of us - feeding us, cleaning every building, driving us around campus, helping us at the Health Center, keeping the buildings working, making sure we are safe and truly supporting us in our academic endeavors through our difficulties here at UCSC. We know the UC has $$$ because we pay so much in tuition, administrators are paid with excessive salaries, the UC has enough for Napolitano to have a $175 million slush fund... but somehow the UC thinks they can get away with not paying workers a livable wage and taking away step increases, increasing workers costs of healthcare, giving workers pension cuts, contracting out workers, and doing emergency layoffs. Support campus workers and join us at the picket lines October 23rd, 24th and 25th!!!

More details to come....
afscme_3299_strike_uc_santa_cruz_1_1.png
For more event information:
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2018/10/...
Added to the calendar on Monday Oct 15th, 2018 11:13 PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media

We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 21.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
IMC Network
© 2000–2018 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code