AFSCME 3299 workers strike to demand a fair contract with the UC after over a year of the negotiations and after the UC has implemented unjust contracts on workers. We cannot let the UC get away with this. As students at the university it is our responsibility to not be silent when the UC is not treating workers with the respect and dignity they deserve!



Everyone's basic needs must be met and we all know that AFSCME 3299 workers run the UC! AFSCME 3299 workers literally take care of us - feeding us, cleaning every building, driving us around campus, helping us at the Health Center, keeping the buildings working, making sure we are safe and truly supporting us in our academic endeavors through our difficulties here at UCSC. We know the UC has $$$ because we pay so much in tuition, administrators are paid with excessive salaries, the UC has enough for Napolitano to have a $175 million slush fund... but somehow the UC thinks they can get away with not paying workers a livable wage and taking away step increases, increasing workers costs of healthcare, giving workers pension cuts, contracting out workers, and doing emergency layoffs. Support campus workers and join us at the picket lines October 23rd, 24th and 25th!!!



More details to come....



https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2018/10/... For more event information: Added to the calendar on Monday Oct 15th, 2018 11:13 PM