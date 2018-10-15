From the Open-Publishing Calendar

OSHA Investigator/Lawyer Darrell Whitman, OSC, Culture Of Corruption, GAP & The Democrats by WorkWeek Radio

Monday Oct 15th, 2018 7:20 PM Federal OSHA Whistleblower Protection Program investigator and lawyer Darrell Whitman discusses his effort to defend fellow workers at OSHA WPP. He also discusses the systemic effort to cover-up the retaliation of OSHA whistleblowers from companies like FedEx, Wells Fargo, PG&E, Test American and Lockheed Martin. He reports that he went to many politicians including Diane Feinstein and Congresswoman Barbara Lee about these conditions not only at OSHA about violations of civil rights including the murder of Alan Blueford. He learned that not only were OSHA officials and the Department of Labor DOL Secretary Tom Perez now chair of the Democratic Party were engaged obstruction of justice but the Office of Special Counsel OSC and his legal representative the Government Accountability Project GAP which was in collusion with the OSC and OSHA.

original image (1024x576)



He reports that there will likely be a US Federal criminal investigation of the US Office of Special Counsel and officials who have been engaged in obstruction of justice at the highest levels of government.



Whitman says that he and many other Federal whistleblowers are also now working closely together to force an investigation and accountability of these officials to thwart the justice system. He also talks about the role of the Government Accountability Project GAP law firm which was supposed to represent many of these whistleblowers but actually was in criminal collusion with officials at the OSC in thwarting an investigation and doing damage control for corporations and government officials that had violated the law.



He reports that there will likely be a US Federal criminal investigation of the US Office of Special Counsel and officials who have been engaged in obstruction of justice at the highest levels of government.Whitman says that he and many other Federal whistleblowers are also now working closely together to force an investigation and accountability of these officials to thwart the justice system. He also talks about the role of the Government Accountability Project GAP law firm which was supposed to represent many of these whistleblowers but actually was in criminal collusion with officials at the OSC in thwarting an investigation and doing damage control for corporations and government officials that had violated the law.





OSHA Whistleblower Protection Program investigator and lawyer went to Barbara Lee's office to investigate the workplace bullying and corruption at OSHA and she refused to defend these Federal whistleblowers. According to Whitman she also ignored the murder case of Alan Blueford







Federal OSHA lawyer and investigator reports that Department of Labor secretary Tom Perez was personally involved in preventing an investigation of the corruption of OSHA and it's capture by the companies it was supposed to regulate. He along with the Office Of Special Counsel OSC prevented an independent investigation and allowed and epidemic of workplace bullying and terrorism against DOL OSHA workers who were whistleblowers.

OSHA lawyer and investigator reports that the effort to investigate the murder of Alan Blueford was ignored by Congresswoman Barbara Lee who refused to respond to any letter about his death and the role of the Oakland Police Department.

The $1 billion Eco-fraud at Hunters Point shipyard and Treasure Island was covered up by Nancy Pelosi and Diane Feinstein. Pelosi's cousin Lawrence Pelosi was an executive with Lennar for property development and she helped cover-up the criminal retaliation against Tetra Tech whistleblowers as well as Michael Madry who was a whistleblower at Test America. Whitman investigated Madry's retaliation and gave him a merit determination. His OSHA WPP boss Joshua Paul ordered him to change his report and colluded with the company to limit the damages the Madry was entitled to for his illegal retaliation. Madry tried to get Pelosi to investigate and she refused to investigate the criminal cover-up.