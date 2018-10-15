From the Open-Publishing Calendar

From the Open-Publishing Newswire

Indybay Feature

Rent Control Key to Stabilize California Housing Market by SEIU Local 521

Monday Oct 15th, 2018 3:05 PM

Rent control policies are key to stabilizing California’s housing affordability crisis, which has driven millions of people into poverty and displaced hundreds of thousands of others, a new analysis released by the Haas Institute for a Fair and Inclusive Society at UC Berkeley shows.



