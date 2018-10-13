top
SF Bay Area Indymedia
indymedia
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Labor & Workers | Racial Justice View other events for the week of 10/15/2018
Speak Against Racist Practices Of Callahan & Racist Union Busting Privatization In CCSF
Date Monday October 15
Time 2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Location Details
San Francisco Civil Service Commission
City Hall - Room 400
1 Dr. Carlton B. Goodlett Place
San Francisco, CA 94102
Event Type Class/Workshop
Organizer/AuthorUnited Public Workers For Action
10/15 Speak Out Against Racist Practices Of Micki Callahan And Racist Union Busting Practices and Privatization of SF City and County Of SF

October 15, 2018 2:00 PM


San Francisco Civil Service Commission
City Hall - Room 400
1 Dr. Carlton B. Goodlett Place
San Francisco, CA 94102


Over decades the City of San Francisco and it’s director of Human Resources Micki Callahan have been involved in systemic racist practices, bullying and illegal terminations of African Americans and other minorities in San Francisco.

At a Board of Supervisor’s audit meeting of these practices in San Francisco on September 19th, worker after worker recounted the brazen racist practices of city managers and the personally role of Micki Callahan in covering up these racist and corrupt practices.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IkoYXzKO_so&t=85s

When city workers reported racist attacks and financial corruption such as at Laguna Honda Hospital, General Hospital,PD and the MTA, Micki Callahan went after the whistleblowers and promoted the managers and even CEO’s who were involved in these illegal activities.

Despite massive evidence and testimony of these racist, criminal and corrupt practices the Mayor London Breed continues to keep her in place. In fact she is spending hundreds of thousands of dollars to hire new “diversity” managers to do the job of what HR should be doing. This waste of city money is a continuation of the cover-up of corruption and obstruction of justice by this city administration.

The Police Department under Micki Callahan also allowed the PD management to prevent staff of the PD from testifying at the Supervisor’s hearing about the racist texts and racist practices of the department. What kind of City Audit is it when the staff of the Department are prevented from speaking.

The Civil Service Commission is run by Jennifer Johnston who is married to former racist union busting Supervisor Sean Elsbernd who is now the Chief of Staff for Mayor London Breed.
https://www.sfgate.com/bayarea/matier-ross/article/New-questions-about-party-at-strip-club-3976136.php

It is time to demand that Callahan be removed now and those managers and executives who have engaged in these activities be held accountable.

Initiated by
United Public Workers For Action
http://www.upwa.info

For more info:
SEIU Workers Speak Out Against Racism, Firing Of DPH Garcia & Demand For Removal Of DHR Callahan
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-pcKuLx_Q9k&t=6s

"Enough Is Enough" SF SEIU1021 African American Workers Rally Against Racism On Juneteenth
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eIyXXLi5D6k&t=13s

SF HR Director Callahan, Give Us The Data Now! Stop Workplace Bullying & Racism In SF
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CJv8k9hSD_U

12/19 Hearing-Speak Out To Defend TWU250A Operator Cynthia Carter At SF Civil Service Commission
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2011/12/16/18702871.php
sm_callahan_micki.jpg
original image (4320x3240)
For more event information:
http://www.upwa.info
Added to the calendar on Saturday Oct 13th, 2018 12:17 PM
§Racist Union Busting Sean Elsbernd Now SF Mayor London Breeds Chief Of Staff
by United Public Workers For Action Saturday Oct 13th, 2018 12:17 PM
sm_elsbernd_sean__.jpg
original image (940x626)
Former SF Supervisor Sean Elsbernd has a history of union busting and racist attacks on African American city workers particularly in the MTA who were transit workers and against public workers and their pensions. He is married to Jennifer Johnston now the Executive of the Civil Service Commission and is the chief of staff for SF Mayor London Breed
http://www.upwa.info
§SF Civil Service Commission Exec Jennifer Johnston Orchestrating Racist City Practices
by United Public Workers For Action Saturday Oct 13th, 2018 12:17 PM
sm_johnston_jennifer_ccsf_civil_service_hearing.jpg
original image (4320x3240)
SF Civil Service Director Jennifer Johnston has a long history of orchestrating racist and union busting tactics against the African American, minorities in San Francisco. She also helped support the managers who were engaged in sexual harassment.
http://www.upwa.info
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media

We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 21.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
IMC Network
© 2000–2018 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code