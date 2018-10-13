



October 15, 2018 2:00 PM





San Francisco Civil Service Commission

City Hall - Room 400

1 Dr. Carlton B. Goodlett Place

San Francisco, CA 94102





Over decades the City of San Francisco and it’s director of Human Resources Micki Callahan have been involved in systemic racist practices, bullying and illegal terminations of African Americans and other minorities in San Francisco.



At a Board of Supervisor’s audit meeting of these practices in San Francisco on September 19th, worker after worker recounted the brazen racist practices of city managers and the personally role of Micki Callahan in covering up these racist and corrupt practices.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IkoYXzKO_so&t=85s



When city workers reported racist attacks and financial corruption such as at Laguna Honda Hospital, General Hospital,PD and the MTA, Micki Callahan went after the whistleblowers and promoted the managers and even CEO’s who were involved in these illegal activities.



Despite massive evidence and testimony of these racist, criminal and corrupt practices the Mayor London Breed continues to keep her in place. In fact she is spending hundreds of thousands of dollars to hire new “diversity” managers to do the job of what HR should be doing. This waste of city money is a continuation of the cover-up of corruption and obstruction of justice by this city administration.



The Police Department under Micki Callahan also allowed the PD management to prevent staff of the PD from testifying at the Supervisor’s hearing about the racist texts and racist practices of the department. What kind of City Audit is it when the staff of the Department are prevented from speaking.



The Civil Service Commission is run by Jennifer Johnston who is married to former racist union busting Supervisor Sean Elsbernd who is now the Chief of Staff for Mayor London Breed.

https://www.sfgate.com/bayarea/matier-ross/article/New-questions-about-party-at-strip-club-3976136.php



It is time to demand that Callahan be removed now and those managers and executives who have engaged in these activities be held accountable.



Initiated by

United Public Workers For Action

http://www.upwa.info



For more info:

SEIU Workers Speak Out Against Racism, Firing Of DPH Garcia & Demand For Removal Of DHR Callahan

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-pcKuLx_Q9k&t=6s



"Enough Is Enough" SF SEIU1021 African American Workers Rally Against Racism On Juneteenth

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eIyXXLi5D6k&t=13s



SF HR Director Callahan, Give Us The Data Now! Stop Workplace Bullying & Racism In SF

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CJv8k9hSD_U



12/19 Hearing-Speak Out To Defend TWU250A Operator Cynthia Carter At SF Civil Service Commission

