|Speak Against Racist Practices Of Callahan & Racist Union Busting Privatization In CCSF
|Date
|Monday October 15
|Time
|2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
|Location Details
|
San Francisco Civil Service Commission
City Hall - Room 400
1 Dr. Carlton B. Goodlett Place
San Francisco, CA 94102
|Event Type
|Class/Workshop
|Organizer/Author
|United Public Workers For Action
|
10/15 Speak Out Against Racist Practices Of Micki Callahan And Racist Union Busting Practices and Privatization of SF City and County Of SF
October 15, 2018 2:00 PM
San Francisco Civil Service Commission
City Hall - Room 400
1 Dr. Carlton B. Goodlett Place
San Francisco, CA 94102
Over decades the City of San Francisco and it’s director of Human Resources Micki Callahan have been involved in systemic racist practices, bullying and illegal terminations of African Americans and other minorities in San Francisco.
At a Board of Supervisor’s audit meeting of these practices in San Francisco on September 19th, worker after worker recounted the brazen racist practices of city managers and the personally role of Micki Callahan in covering up these racist and corrupt practices.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IkoYXzKO_so&t=85s
When city workers reported racist attacks and financial corruption such as at Laguna Honda Hospital, General Hospital,PD and the MTA, Micki Callahan went after the whistleblowers and promoted the managers and even CEO’s who were involved in these illegal activities.
Despite massive evidence and testimony of these racist, criminal and corrupt practices the Mayor London Breed continues to keep her in place. In fact she is spending hundreds of thousands of dollars to hire new “diversity” managers to do the job of what HR should be doing. This waste of city money is a continuation of the cover-up of corruption and obstruction of justice by this city administration.
The Police Department under Micki Callahan also allowed the PD management to prevent staff of the PD from testifying at the Supervisor’s hearing about the racist texts and racist practices of the department. What kind of City Audit is it when the staff of the Department are prevented from speaking.
The Civil Service Commission is run by Jennifer Johnston who is married to former racist union busting Supervisor Sean Elsbernd who is now the Chief of Staff for Mayor London Breed.
https://www.sfgate.com/bayarea/matier-ross/article/New-questions-about-party-at-strip-club-3976136.php
It is time to demand that Callahan be removed now and those managers and executives who have engaged in these activities be held accountable.
Initiated by
United Public Workers For Action
http://www.upwa.info
For more info:
SEIU Workers Speak Out Against Racism, Firing Of DPH Garcia & Demand For Removal Of DHR Callahan
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-pcKuLx_Q9k&t=6s
"Enough Is Enough" SF SEIU1021 African American Workers Rally Against Racism On Juneteenth
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eIyXXLi5D6k&t=13s
SF HR Director Callahan, Give Us The Data Now! Stop Workplace Bullying & Racism In SF
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CJv8k9hSD_U
12/19 Hearing-Speak Out To Defend TWU250A Operator Cynthia Carter At SF Civil Service Commission
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2011/12/16/18702871.php
http://www.upwa.info
§Racist Union Busting Sean Elsbernd Now SF Mayor London Breeds Chief Of Staff
original image (940x626)
Former SF Supervisor Sean Elsbernd has a history of union busting and racist attacks on African American city workers particularly in the MTA who were transit workers and against public workers and their pensions. He is married to Jennifer Johnston now the Executive of the Civil Service Commission and is the chief of staff for SF Mayor London Breed
SF Civil Service Director Jennifer Johnston has a long history of orchestrating racist and union busting tactics against the African American, minorities in San Francisco. She also helped support the managers who were engaged in sexual harassment.
