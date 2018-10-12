From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Related Categories: San Francisco | Anti-War
|GG Bridge Peace Walk for Afghanistan: 17 Years of Bombing ENOUGH!
|Date
|Sunday October 14
|Time
|12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
|Location Details
|
11:45 am: Gather at the SF or Marin end of the eastern walkway of the Golden Gate Bridge.
Parking available on all 4 "corners", just remember to take the last exit on hwy 101 as you approach the bridge, or the first exit after you leave the bridge. Arrive early for parking!
12:00 pm: Walk on the eastern walkway from the north (Marin) or south (SF) ends, to converge in the middle of bridge for Peace vigil for Afghanistan.
1:00pm (Approximately): Rally on SF side after the bridge walk. 5 min. DIE-IN on the plaza to memorialize hundreds of thousands of lost lives from 17 years of US war on Afghanistan.
|Event Type
|Protest
|Organizer/Author
|Toby Blomé
|ratherbenyckeling [at] comcast.net
|Phone
|510-215-5974
|
Oct. 7 marks the 17th anniversary of the invasion and occupation of Afghanistan, the longest war in U.S. history. Does it make any sense that the wealthiest nation on the planet should be bombing one of the very poorest nations for 17 years, with no end in sight? "Mission Accomplished” in Afghanistan had been declared by both president Bush and president Obama…yet the US bombing continues, and over 40,000 military, mercenary and allied troops remain in that devastated nation, “the most droned place on earth.” Hundreds of thousands of Afghans have been killed, and tens of thousands live with amputations and other permanent injuries. CODEPINK says: ENOUGH!
Join CODEPINK and friends this Sunday in solidarity with the people of Afghanistan. Help us break the silence in our society about the obscenity and insanity of endless wars. Wear a sky blue scarf, if you have one, in support of the Afghan Peace Volunteers heroic campaign to end war globally. Sky blue scarves symbolize the sky and air we all share, one people, one earth.
Learn more at: http://www.OurJourneyToSmile.com
Wear pink or come as you are, but come in the spirit of unity for nonviolence.
Bring signs ( 2x3 ft. or smaller allowed on bridge)......wooden sticks/poles permitted.
Suggested messages:
Stop Droning Afghanistan; Afghanistan: 17 Years ENOUGH!; PEACE with Afghanistan, NOW!
(Recommend few words, and large letters so people in cars can read)
http://www.CODEPINK.org
