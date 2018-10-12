



Join CODEPINK and friends this Sunday in solidarity with the people of Afghanistan. Help us break the silence in our society about the obscenity and insanity of endless wars. Wear a sky blue scarf, if you have one, in support of the Afghan Peace Volunteers heroic campaign to end war globally. Sky blue scarves symbolize the sky and air we all share, one people, one earth.

Learn more at:



Wear pink or come as you are, but come in the spirit of unity for nonviolence.

Bring signs ( 2x3 ft. or smaller allowed on bridge)......wooden sticks/poles permitted.

Suggested messages:

Stop Droning Afghanistan; Afghanistan: 17 Years ENOUGH!; PEACE with Afghanistan, NOW!

(Recommend few words, and large letters so people in cars can read)



